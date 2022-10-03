Should the Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly fight have gone ahead?

In the aftermath of Cassper Nyovest’s swift and anticlimactic victory over Priddy Ugly, many have questioned whether the fight should’ve gone ahead in the first place. The questions around the legitimacy of their exhibition boxing match at Pretoria’s Sun Arena on Saturday mainly stem from the significant size difference between the two.

Many social media users were shocked to see how much smaller Priddy Ugly was compared to Nyovest when they stepped into the ring to face each other. At their press conference two weeks before the fight, Priddy Ugly spoke on the height and weight difference between the two and said he had been advised by boxers he had consulted that this was a massive mismatch. Despite this, he insisted he had overcome much greater odds to make it this far in his career and that he was not bothered by the size difference.

He was beaten in the first round. “I like Priddy Ugly man, that’s a good dude,” said Sizwe Dhlomo. “He doesn’t bother anyone… Naye kodwa why did he accept this fight?” I like Priddy Ugly man, that’s a good dude. He doesn’t bother anyone… Naye kodwa why did he accept this fight? — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 1, 2022 “People are laughing at Priddy Ugly but dont understand how much more powerful Cassper was mainly because of the weight advantage,” said @unhlekazi.

“20kg guys?? Come on. I didnt even know that there was a 20kg weight difference as I wasnt really following the fight. Priddy shouldn't have took it.” People are laughing at Priddy Ugly but dont understand how much more powerful Cassper was mainly because of the weight advantage. 20kg guys?? Come on. I didnt even know that there was a 20kg weight difference as I wasnt really following the fight. Priddy shouldn't have took it. — Ta Q (@UMhlekazi_Q) October 1, 2022 @ksj_hlophe also weighed in. “The weight difference was a disadvantage but Priddy Ugly has zero understanding of boxing. We still need to give him respect for stepping in the ring though.” The weight difference was a disadvantage but Priddy Ugly has zero understanding of boxing. We still need to give him respect for stepping in the ring though. — 100 (@KSJ_Hlophe) October 2, 2022 “Flowers for what… He fought a guy how weighs 20kilos less, do you know how much weight that is? Priddy ugly had like a 7% chance of winning,” added @rissygod.

Fkowers for what... He fought a guy how weighs 20kilos less, do do you know how much weight that is. Priddy ugly had like a 7% chance of winning. https://t.co/dFYRuNJWDT — D V R K S K I N G O D 🇨🇬🇿🇦 (@RissyGod) October 2, 2022 @uncle__lix said it was too easy for Nyovest. “The weight difference between Cassper and Priddy Ugly was too much. Too easy for Cassper.” The weight difference between Cassper and Priddy Ugly was too much.

Too easy for Cassper — Invictus Maneo (@Uncle__Lix) October 1, 2022 On Sunday, Priddy Ugly took to Twitter to share his own thoughts about the fight and made a few interesting observations. “My takeaways from the fight are: 1. You get in the ring, & the game plan goes out the window – maybe from adrenaline rush & the atmosphere in the arena, I don’t know.

“2. I never used my jab adequately, kept my distance or created space between us. I didn’t move efficiently.” He then added: “3. Kept way too low & didn’t have my guard up right – Exposed the flaws in my defence. 4. I never paced the fight, maybe I was too excited 😅. “5. Never mind the weight difference, my opponent had more experience & was better prepared. It was a clean victory for him, S/O!”