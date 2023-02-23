Cassper Nyovest is feeling the pinch: ‘I’m not making enough money’

In these uncertain economic times, celebrities are also feeling the pinch. Rapper and music producer Cassper Nyovest has revealed to his fans that he is also going through a tough time financially.

Nyovest shared his frustrations regarding the current economic crisis following Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech on Tuesday. Taking to his Twitter page, the “Tito Mboweni” hitmaker shared that having celebrity status isn’t always a reflection of someone's bank account. The Mahikeng-born star admitted that he is also going through financial hardships.

He tweeted: “People are going through a lot financially. Ha gona zaka jo (Money is scarce). It’s bad! Nobody has money. What’s going on shap shap??? Why is it so tight ?” People are going through a lot financially. Ha gona zaka jo. It’s bad! Nobody has money. What’s going on Shap Shap??? Why is it so tight ? — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 22, 2023 When one Twitter user, @SbuOfficial commented about how he was hoping that the rapper would assist him financially, Nyovest responded, citing that the cost of living is impacting everyone negatively. “I’m going through it myself. It’s tough man. Like I feel only the billionaires are living soft cause jo ya kena ya tswa.

“Everything is just expensive! Water electricity, food, petrol, security, rent, tax. Bro I’m not making enough money. I’m always stressed about the next month.” I’m going through it myself. It’s tough man. Like I feel only the billionaires are living soft cause jo ya kena ya tswa. Everything is just expensive! Water electricity, food, Petrol, security, rent , tax. Bro I’m not making enough money. I’m always stressed about the next month. https://t.co/nj3pQxCUUR — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 22, 2023 While many empathised with the star and started sharing their own financial challenges, others were not buying Nyovest’s story. “Lmfaoo nahh you’re capping Mr Nyovest , I'm pretty sure your networth is around $8-9 million rn 💀,” wrote @LLMAKEOUTHILLX.

To which he responded: “Networth isn’t Cash flow. The growth is just as demanding if not more demanding. It’s tough man. I’m going through it.” Networth isn’t Cash flow. The growth is just as demanding if not more demanding. It’s tough man. I’m going through it. https://t.co/qygCoiHtRO — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 22, 2023 Meanwhile, Nyovest, along with choreographer Bontle Modiselle and illustrator Karabo Poppy jetted off to America, to be part of the 30th anniversary of the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. It saw African stars such as Burna Boy, Tems and Rema headline performing at the NBA’s sought-after event on Sunday.