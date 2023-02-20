WATCH: African stars Burna Boy, Tems and Rema shut down NBA All-Star half-time show

For the first time ever, a trio of African stars headlined the NBA’s sought-after half-time performance slot. The Grammy Award-winning Burna Boy and Tems, as well as the platinum selling Rema, performed individual sets at the showpiece basketball event on Sunday evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Burna Boy performs ‘Ye’ and ‘Last last’ at the NBA halftime show in Utah”, posted Nigerian entertainment commentator Joey Akan. “He also performed “It’s Plenty” and “Alone”, which was one of the stand-out singles on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By”. Burna Boy performs ‘Ye’ and ‘Last last’ at the NBA halftime show in Utah.



pic.twitter.com/49ibDYNYx9 — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) February 20, 2023 Rema performed his smash hit single “Calm Down”, which has been among the biggest songs in the world in the past year, as well as a new song, “Holiday”.

Following a breakthrough year and a half in which she’s become a global star thanks to her feature on WizKid’s “Essence” and Future’s Grammy Award winning single “Wait For U”, Tems performed a medley of “Crazy Tings”, “Free Mind”, “Higher” and “Essence”. “Rema delivers a dope performance at the NBA halftime show in Utah,” posted Akan. Rema delivers a dope performance at the NBA halftime show in Utah.



pic.twitter.com/7gHE2xbkAA — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) February 20, 2023 “Tems delivers a sweet performance at the NBA halftime show in Utah.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Tems delivers a sweet performance at the NBA halftime show in Utah.pic.twitter.com/kc6dnEcO9t — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) February 20, 2023 Ahead of tip-off, US star Post Malone performed “Wow” and “Rockstar”. For “Rockstar”, Malone brought out 21 Savage for a cameo performance of the single. Cassper Nyovest was at the event as part of an initiative with NBA Africa. He took to Instagram to share pictures with the likes of Fabolous, Ladipoe and Karabo Poppy. “Everybody in these pictures got a hiding from me. Don't be fooled by their smiles.”

Story continues below Advertisement