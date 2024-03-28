Tyla leads Metro FM Awards nominations followed by Kabza De Small and Tyler ICU

Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy award winner, Tyla is being recognised in her home land, after scoring six nominations for the song ‘Water’ at the 2024 Metro FM Awards. The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the nominees for the awards, that will honour some of the biggest names in music.

Tyla received nominations for her hit viral song ‘Water’. She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year. Amapiano is at the forefront of the awards with both Kabza De Small and Tyler ICU receiving five nominations each. Both producers have had an excellent run for the past year, releasing music that has not only topped the charts but also trended across social media platforms.

Kabza De Small received nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Amapiano – all the for the song ‘Imithandazo’ featuring Mthunzi. He is also nominated for Best Male Artist. Tyler ICU’s five nominations include Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Viral Challenge, Best Amapiano – all for the ‘Mnike’, which features Tumelo. He was also nominated the Artist of the Year award. Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu bagged four impressive nominations, two for ‘Ukhamba’ – Best Produced Album and Best African Pop. They were also nominated for Best Collaboration for the song ‘Umbayi Mbayi’.

This is the second Metro FM Awards since they returned from their five-year hiatus they took in 2017. The theme for this year is ‘Black To The Future’, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of black artists in the music industry by highlighting, excellence, creativity, and impact. Metro FM, Business Manager Kina Nhlengethwa, remarked that the awards are celebration of the vibrant tapestry of South African music, where melodies become bridges that connect hearts and souls.

“It's a platform where artists, both established and emerging, showcase their passion and talent, igniting a symphony of inspiration and creativity. “Beyond the glitz and glamour, these awards embody the relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering dedication to craft.” The station has partnered with Mpumalanga Provincial Government, in association with the Motsepe Foundation.

Adding excitement to the awards, the winners of each category will receive R50 000, and the Song of the year winner will walk away with R150 000, courtesy of Motsepe Foundation. This year, the station received over 1,700 entries for the various categories. The nominations feature music singles and albums released between February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2024. Below is the full list of Nominees:

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM ·Ntok ozo Mbambo - ‘Lavish Worship’ · Jumbo – ‘Siyabonga’

· Hle - ‘Take Heart’ BEST JAZZ ALBUM · Amandla Freedom Ensemble - ‘Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth’

· Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane – ‘Izibongo’ · Mbuso Khoza - ‘Ifa Lomkhono’ · Bokani Dyer - ‘Radio Sechaba’

· Vusi Mahlasela – ‘Umoya: Embracing The Human Spirit’ BEST PRODUCED ALBUM · De Mthuda and Da Muziqal Chef – ‘Sgudi Snyc’

· Dlala Thukzin - ‘Permanent Music 3’ · Inkabi Zezwe – ‘Ukhamba’ · Kabza Da Small and Mthunzi – ‘Isimo’

· Kelvin Momo – ‘Kurhula’ BEST COLLABORATION · DJ KENT - ‘Horns in the sun’ (Thakzin remix) ft Thakzin; Brenden Praise; Mo T; Morda

· Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – ‘Imithandazo’ ft DJ Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush · Inkabi Zezwe – ‘Umbayimbayi’ · Tyler ICU – ‘Mnike’ ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee

· Mellow & Sleazy - ‘Imnandi Lento’ ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM SONG OF THE YEAR · Oscar Mbo & KG Smallz - ‘Yes God’ ft. Dearson, Morda, Mhaw Keys (Mhaw keys remix)

· DJ KENT - ‘Horns in the sun’ ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix) · Kamo Mphela –’Dalie’ ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU and Khalil Harrison · Tyla – ‘Water’

· Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – ‘Imithandazo’ ft DJ Maphorisa: Young stunna; Sizwe Alkaline; Umthakathi Kush · Dlala Thukzin – ‘iPlan’ ft Zaba & Sykes · Tyler ICU – ‘Mnike’ ft Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA;Tyrondee

· Bassie & Aymos - ‘Izenzo’ Ft. T-Man SA · De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - ‘’Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela · DJ Stokie – ‘Masithokoze’ ft Eemoh

ARTIST OF THE YEAR · Tyla · Oscar Mbo

· Tyler ICU · Morda · Lwah Ndlunkulu

BEST VIRAL CHALLENGE · Tyler ICU – ‘Mnike’ ft Tumelo ZA, DJ Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee · Tyla – ‘Water’

· Kamo Mphela – ‘Dalie’ ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU and Khalil Harrison · TitoM & Yuppe - ‘Tshwala Bam’ ft S.N.E and EeQue · Tebza De Dj - ‘Ka Valungu’ ft. DJ Nomza The King

BEST NEW ARTIST · Harry Cane · Nontokozo Mkhize

· Sykes · Robin Fassie · Shakes and Les

BEST DUO/GROUP · De Mthuda and Da Muziqal Chef · Inkabi Zezwe

· Mellow and Sleazy · Tito M and Yuppe · Thee Legacy

BEST DANCE · DJ KENT - ‘Horns in the sun’ ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; Thakzin (Thakzin remix) · Dlala Thukzin – ‘iPlan’ ft Zaba and Sykes

· Heavy-K – ‘Ulele’ ft Samthing Soweto, Thakzin and Professor · MORDA - ‘Burning Bush’ ft. Thakzin and Ihhashi Elimhlophe · Zakes Bantwini - ‘Mama Thula’ ft Skye Wanda, Thakzin and Suffocate SA

BEST KWAITO/GQOM · DJ Kotin - ‘Hello’ ft Big Nuz, Mshayi and Mr Thela · DJ Lag and Mr Nation Thingz - ‘Hade Boss’ ft K.C Driller

· SYKES - ‘Sisestyleni’ Babies ft Skillz and RudeBoyz BEST HIP HOP · Cassper Nyovest – ‘018’ ft. Maglera Doe Boy

· Nasty C - ‘Prosper In Peace’ ft Benny The Butcher · Khuli Chana – ‘Khuliyano’ · DA LES – ‘Solo’ ft Manu World Star, Gemini Major, and NAVIO

· A-REECE - ‘Ving Rhames’ BEST AFRICAN POP · Inkabi Zezwe – ‘Ukhamba’

· Lwa Ndlunkulu – ‘Imizwa’ · Nomfundo Moh – ‘Ugcobo’ · Zonke – ‘Embo’

· Bongeziwe Mabandla – ‘Amaxesha’ BEST AMAPIANO · De Mthuda and Da Muziqal Chef - ‘Sgudi Snyc’ ft Eemoh and Sipho Magudulela

· Mellow & Sleazy - ‘Imnandi Lento’ ft Tman Xpress; SjavasDaDj; TitoM · Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – ‘Imithandazo’ ft DJ Maphorisa; Young stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush · Tyler ICU – ‘Mnike’ ft Tumelo ZA, Dj Maphorisa: Nandipha808; CeekaRSA; Tyrondee

· DJ Stokie - ‘Awukhuzeki’ ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen, Zee_nhle BEST MUSIC VIDEO · De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef - ‘Sgudi Snyc’ ft Eemoh and Sipho Magudulela

· Tyla – ‘Water’ · Kamo Mphela – ‘Dalie’ ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU and Khalil Harrison · Mthandazo Gatya - ‘IN 2 U’

· Bassie and Aymos- ‘Izenzo’ Ft. T-Man SA BEST MALE · Aymos

· De Mthuda · Kelvin Momo · Morda

· Kabza de Small BEST STYLED · Zakes Bantwini

· Morda · Dbn Gogo · Musa Keys

· Oscar Mbo BEST R&B · Filah Lah Lah - ‘Call Me’

· Nanette and Blxckie - ‘Talk 2 Me’ ft. BGRZ · Tyla – ‘Water’ · Mthandazo Gatya - ‘IN 2 U’

· Nontokozo Mkhize - ‘Lu Strong’ ft Nomfundo Moh BEST FEMALE · Kamo Mphela

· Ntokozo Mbambo · Tyla · Makhadzi