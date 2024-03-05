WATCH: French twist to Kabza De Small, Mthunzi and Young Stunna’s ‘Imithandazo’ hit

French amapiano cover artist Kazeli has released a new video this time of the hit song ‘Imithandazo’ by Kabza De Small and Mthunzi. The hit song is among the most popular songs of the festive, high radio and streaming numbers.

Featuring Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush and DJ Maphorisa, it has 16 million views on YouTube and 16,049,573 streams on Spotify. Kazeli’’s TikTok video has close to 500k videos on the platform and over 51 000 likes. The talented French-speaking AmaPiano cover artist, Kazeli, has started to make a name for herself thanks to her videos. In an interview with Trace Southern Africa, the young singer shared that she had hopes of one day collaborating with Kabza on production but thinks he is a bit out of reach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kazeli (@kazeli_official) She plays instruments and fell in love with the spiritual music coming out of South Africa during lockdown, after hearing ‘Abalele’. “It blew my mind how spiritual amapiano can be and at the same time so groovy. I just decided to sing it. I do learn the lyrics first then I send voice notes to people to tell me what's wrong with my pronunciation.” Kazeli loves to cover Ami Faku and loves Zakes Bantwini’s ‘Osama’ and has hopes to bring amapiano to Europe.