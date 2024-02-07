Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana will go toe to toe in tonight’s epic Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash at the Stade de la Paix in Côte d'Ivoire, with both teams, in it to win it. But the battle against the 11 men on each side is not only a sporting one, with Bafana Bafana unexpectedly raising the bar and the hopes of 60 million people in Mzansi with their performances at the tournament.

South Africans are starting to believe that Bafana can continue on the national high of the Springboks winning their fourth Rugby World Cup in Paris last year. Other recent SA wins on the global stage include Trevor Noah winning an Emmy Award, Dricus du Plessis being crowned the UFC middleweight champion and musician Tyla winning a Grammy - at just 22 years of age. A whole lot of good has happened for Mzansi recently. Tonight’s Afcon clash against Nigeria has reignited that patriotic spirit in everyone, with Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban, and people in Abuja and Lagos partaking in friendly banter on social media, raising the stakes higher for the game.

In the 1. ‘Imithandazo’ - Kabza De Small and Mthunzi featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush 2. ‘Masithokoze’ - DJ Stoke and Eemoh 3. ‘Funk 55’ - Shakes, Les and DBN Gogo featuring Zee Nxumalo, Ceeka RSA and Chley

4. ‘Amalobolo’ - Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M featuring Stixx and Nia Pearl 5. ‘Dalie’ Kambo Mphela featuring Baby S.O.N Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison In the A 1. ‘Lonely at The Top’ - Asake

2. ‘Holy Ghost’ - Omah Lay 3. ‘Commas’ - Ayra Starr 4. ‘Feel’ - Davido