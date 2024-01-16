‘We did it!’ Trevor Noah’s ‘The Daily Show’ wins an Emmy

South African-born comedian and television presenter Trevor Noah has clinched a long-deserved Emmy win.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards saw ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series.
The Emmys finally took place on Monday night four months after the ceremony was initially meant to take place, due to the writers and actors strike.
This is the show’s first win in this category since Jon Stewart stepped down in 2015 and in his speech Noah showed love to his predecessor who called him up despite many having doubts about him. “Wherever you are my friend, thank you for calling me up,” quipped Noah.
🏆🇿🇦 Champion Spotting South Africa’s Trevor Noah. His Daily Show has won an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series #TrevorNoah #Emmys #ChampionSouthAfrica #ChampionSpotting pic.twitter.com/dlLDAgdORR— ChampionSouthAfrica (@ChampionSAfrica) January 16, 2024
This is not Noah’s first Emmy; he previously won Outstanding Short Form Variety Series in 2017 but this one deserves special recognition as it is the first time a black man has won the award in the awards history books.
Little known fact: while this was Trevor Noah’s first Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series, he has another for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series - The Daily Show for his Between The Scenes segment in 2017. pic.twitter.com/W4ZgJtRXsB— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) January 16, 2024
Noah, who left ‘The Daily Show,’ in his acceptance speech gave thanks to his entire team, bringing them all on stage with him and of course threw in a joke or two.
He remarked that the only reason his show won was because the television academy moved ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ to scripted variety series.
During a Q and A after the awards, Noah was asked who would be his replacement and joked about“thinking about it the whole night.”
Trevor Noah sarcastically dismisses question about his “Daily Show” replacement as he and his team celebrate winning the Emmy for variety talk series. https://t.co/FbYy7454ds pic.twitter.com/BTS94C10Xd— Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024
Noah’s trophy cabinet is looking very healthy with two Emmy awards, five NAACP, two MTV awards and an Erasmus Prize, his Mama Patricia’s wall cabinet must be shining bright.
IOL Entertainment