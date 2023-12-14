Trevor Noah returning as Grammy Awards host for 4th time

Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards again next year. The former 'Daily Show' presenter confirmed he will be back at the helm of the annual ceremony - which honours excellence in music - for the fourth year in a row and he's looking forward to having "a lot of fun".

Confirming the news on his 'What Now? With Trevor Noah' podcast, he said: "“I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys. "I'm excited about that! It’s a lot of fun. "I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening."

SZA leads this year's Grammy nominations with nine nods, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monet with seven, and Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift all on five. The ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. At this year's Grammys, Trevor had mingled with the A-list crowd at their tables during his opening monologue.

He joked about Harry Styles’ flamboyant fashion sense when celebrating the ‘As It Was’ hitmaker’s six nominations. He quipped: “What can you say about this man that hasn’t been said? Incredible album. Mind-blowing tour. A 15-night run at MSG and the Forum. “Women throw their panties at this man, then he puts them on, and he looks better in them than they do.

“Easily the world’s sexiest man. Are you kidding? There’s no competition. Sex symbol of the globe, especially now that they’ve killed off the green M+M. No competition.” The 39-year-old comic then praised Kendrick Lamar’s album ‘Mr Morale + the Big Steppers’, describing the record as a “therapy session that earned him multiple Grammy nominations.” He added: “All my therapy ever got me was helping me overcome my childhood trauma — useless.”

Although she wasn’t there for the beginning, Noah also praised Beyonce, joking she had been the one to inspire his departure from ‘The Daily Show’.