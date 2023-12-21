Rihanna names ‘Mnike’ and ‘Unavailable’ as her songs of the year

One of music producer Tyler ICU’s biggest goals of 2023 was to make sure that people hear his music. Looking back at the past few months, he has certainly been able to achieve that. ‘Mnike’ has been a smash hit and amassed huge success that saw the young producer, real name Austin Baloyi, not only become a household name, but ensured his name was known outside of South Africa’s borders.

Adding to the already impressive score card, international superstar Rihanna has given the local banger her stamp of approval. At the recent Fenty x Puma launch party in Los Angeles, the business mogul shared with Complex her songs of the year and it should come as no surprise, she listed Mzansi’s very own. Rihanna, when asked by the culture magazine what her album of the year was, she explained she was more of a streaming singles person than listening to full albums.

Both ‘Mnike’ and ‘Unavailable’ are undoubtedly the biggest songs of 2023. The hype has matched reality, with the songs not just going viral but having the numbers to prove it. According to Spotify’s 2023 wrapped, ‘Mnike’ bagged the top spot for the Most Streamed South African song in Mzansi. The song has been co-signed by the likes of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss, rap star Wiz Khalifa, and even President Cyril Ramaphosa.