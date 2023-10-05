Tyler ICU nominated for MTV EMA amid 'M'nike' viral global run

Exactly a month ahead of the November 5 main event in Paris, the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) have announced their list of nominees for this year’s show. Amapiano star Tyler ICU is among the nominees, thanks to the viral success of his hit amapiano single, 'M’nike.’

Tyler is nominated under the category Best African Act alongside the likes of Diamond Platnumz, Burna Boy, Asake and Libianca. In acknowledgement of afrobeats' success globally, organisers have also introduced a brand new category, Best Afrobeats for its 2023 edition. Nigerian musicians Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr and French sensation Aya Nakamura are the category’s inaugural candidates.

Rema’s collaborative hit track ‘Calm Down’ with America’s Selena Gomez was also nominated in the Best Song and Best Collaboration categories. This comes after the single clinched Best Afrobeats at the recent MTV VMAs. Elsewhere, Taylor Swift leads the overall 2023 MTV EMAs nominations, followed by Olivia Rodrigo and SZA. Swift, who was last year’s big winner, leads all nominees with seven nods, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.

Rodrigo and SZA are just behind Swift with six nominations each, while Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj each have four. 3 MTV EMA NOMINATIONS WERE SCREAMING😩😩😩😍 we’re so thankful to be able to get this far with only our baby #thelead out!! You know we love you guys downnnn! Wouldn’t be possible without our flolifers❤️



GO VOTE GO VOTE!! — FLO (@flolikethis) October 4, 2023