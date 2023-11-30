Kabza De Small, Tyler ICU and Makhadzi top SA’s Spotify Wrapped 2023 list

South Africans are proving that local is lekker if the 2023 Wrapped list by Spotify is anything to go by. The annual list is a detailed snapshot of the most loved artists, creators and songs of the year, according to Spotify subscribers.

This year’s list shows that local music consumption in South Africa has grown exponentially, increasing by 101% in 2023 compared to 85% between 2021 and 2022. The stats prove that South Africans are listening to more local music and that South African artists are resonating with users across the country. Amapiano musician Kabza De Small topped several categories on the list, appearing in five out of seven top music streaming lists in South Africa.

The “Hamba Haa” singer topped the Most Streamed South African Artist in South Africa list followed by DJ Maphorisa and Sjava, in second and third place, respectively. De Small and DJ Maphorisa are the only two South African artists to also feature on the Top Ten Most Streamed Artists Overall in South Africa list, ranking second and third after Canadian rapper Drake. De Small is also placed second on the Most Streamed Artist in SA list and ninth on the Top Exported South African Artists list.

Tyler ICU’s “Mnike” bagged the top spot as the Most Streamed South African song in SA with Makhadzi featuring as the most streamed South African Female Artist. Makhadzi. Picture: Instagram Ami Faku with Nkosazana Daughter, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Nomfundo Moh and MaWhoo rounded up the Top 5, respectively. The Top Exported South African Artists list features Master KG at the helm, followed by Black Coffee, Lucky Dube and Lebo M.

On the podcast side, “Podcast and Chill with MacG” retains its number one spot as the most streamed South African podcast in South Africa. “Wisdom & Wellness” with Mpoomy Ledwaba is the most streamed South African female-led podcast in South Africa. Phiona Okumu, Spotify sub-Saharan Africa’s head of music, said: “The South African music industry is evolving and growing with every song released. We are glad to see the local creators resonating with South African users.”

Below is a full breakdown of the list: Most Streamed South African Artist in SA Kabza De Small

DJ Maphorisa Sjava Kelvin Momo

Mellow & Sleazy Nasty C AKA

Tyler ICU Joyous Celebration Aymos

Most Streamed Artist in SA Drake Kabza De Small

DJ Maphorisa The Weeknd Taylor Swift

Chris Brown J. Cole 21 Savage

Travis Scott SZA Most Streamed Songs in SA

Tyler ICU – “Mnike”, featuring DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA and Tyron Dee Lady Amar – “Hamba Juba”, featuring JL SA, Cici, Murumba Pitch Soa Mattrix – “Mina Nawe”

DJ Stokie – “Awukhuzeki” 2Point1 – “Stimela”, featuring Ntate Stunna and Nthabi Sings Mas Musiq – “Gangnam Style”, featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

Mellow & Sleazy – “Imnandi lento”, featuring Tman Xpress Aymos – “Fatela” Libianca – “People”

De Mthuda – “Sgudi Snyc” Top Exported South African Artists Master KG

Black Coffee Nomcebo Zikode DJ Maphorisa

Lebo M The Kiffness Lucky Dube

Will Linley Kabza De Small Nasty C

Most Streamed South African Song in SA Tyler ICU – “Mnike”, featuring DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA and Tyron Dee Lady Amar – “Hamba Juba”, featuring JL SA, Cici, Murumba Pitch

Soa Mattrix – “Mina Nawe” DJ Stokie – “Awukhuzeki” 2Point1 – “Stimela”

Mas Musiq – “Gangnam Style”, featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small Mellow & Sleazy – “Imnandi lento”, featuring Tman Xpress Aymos – “Fatela”

De Mthuda – “Sgudi Snyc” Inkabi Zezwe – “Umbayimbayi” Most Streamed Albums in South Africa

SZA – “SOS” Kelvin Momo – “Amukelani” Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”

AKA – “Mass Country” Drake – “Her Loss” Drake – “For All The Dogs”

The Weeknd – “Starboy” Sjava – “Isibuko” Travis Scott – “Utopia”

Inkabi Zezwe – “Ukhamba” Most Streamed South African Albums in South Africa Kelvin Momo – “Amukelani”

AKA – “Mass Country” Sjava – “Isibuko” Inkabi Zezwe – “Ukhamba”

Kabza De Small – “KOA II Part 1” Kabza De Small – “The Konka Mixtape: Sweet & Dust” DJ Stokie – “My Journey Continues”

Mas Musiq – “Nini na Nini” Murumba Pitch – “Horumar” Riaan Benadé – “Spontaan”

Most Streamed South African Podcast in South Africa “Podcast and Chill with MacG” VT Podcast “Ideas That Matter”

“Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba” “Darren ‘Whackhead’ Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings” “True Crime South Africa”

“Setlhoeng sa Tumelo” “After School Is After School With Sis G.U” “Khuluma nami ngilalele”