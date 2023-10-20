Tyla says Drake is her dream collaboration: ‘It’s coming soon’

It’s no secret that virtually every young urban act dreams of working with Canadian rapper Drake. Over the past 15 odd years, Drake has served as a kingmaker for many new artists, including the likes of Lil Baby, Migos, ILOVEMAKONEN and Tems.

It’s been proven time and time again that once Drake gives you his stamp of approval by jumping on your record, everyone starts paying attention. Even veteran J. Cole finally landed his first Billboard chart-topping single through a Drake collaboration this past week. South African “popiano” sensation Tyla seems to be well aware of this. During a Spotify QnA, the 21-year-old revealed that the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker was her dream collaborator.

"My dream collab is Drake, 100%," she said. She then pointed towards the camera and added, "It's coming soon, I'm putting it in the atmosphere."

During the QnA, she also revealed that she eats oats for breakfast, explaining, “I wanna get thick, so oats is the breakfast.” She also went on to share that when she travels outside of South Africa, what she misses most is the food. “I’m a very picky eater, so when I travel, I struggle. Most of the time I travel with South African food everywhere I go.”

The ‘Water’ hitmaker is on the right path as her global hit single continues to chart across the world. She’s also just scored her first major international collaboration after she was featured on one of the new remixes for Summer Walker’s ‘Girls Need Love’. The new remixes, which also feature Victoria Monet and Tink, came out at midnight on Thursday.