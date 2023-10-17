Independent Online
Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tyla set to feature on Summer Walker’s ‘Girls Need Love’ remixes alongside Victoria Monet and Tink

Summer Walker has announced that Tyla will feature on new ‘Girls Need Love’ remixes. Picture: Instagram/@tyla

Summer Walker has announced that Tyla will feature on new 'Girls Need Love' remixes. Picture: Instagram/@tyla

Published 37m ago

South Africa’s latest global superstar Tyla looks set to close off a memorable and historic month in style with a feature on a remix for Summer Walker’s multi platinum selling hit single, ‘Girls Need Love’.

Summer Walker, an award-winning R&B star, announced on social media that she’d be celebrating her debut album ‘Last Day of Summer’ going platinum with the release of new remixes for the mixtape’s breakout single.

Aside from Tyla, Victoria Monet and Tink are also set to be featured on the remix, which is set to be released on Friday as part of a new EP titled ‘Girls Need Love (Girls Mix)’.

“Last day of summer is officially platinum and to thank you guys after 5 years of loving this project, I'm releasing new Girls Need Love Remixes Friday,” she posted. “@champagnepapi blessed this song 5 years ago but GIRLS NEED LOVE TOO @victoriamonet @official_tink @tyla link in bio.”

The original single was initially released as the lead single to ‘Last Day of Summer’. She then went on to release a remix alongside Drake a few months later, along with the full project.

After sharing news of the remixes, Summer Walker then took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that Tyla’s ‘Water’ is one of her favourite songs right now.

“@Tylauraa_ has one of my favorite songs in a while,” she posted. Tyla then responded, “😭🤍 Nah I won”.

Last week, Tyla become the first South African artist to clock over 10 million monthly listeners on streaming service Spotify.

The huge spike in popularity for the single also saw ‘Water’ make history as it broke into the top 70 on last week’s Billboard Hot 100.

