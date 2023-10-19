DJ Maphorisa calls out 'disrespectful' Afropiano festival promoters - but they have proof of payment receipts

DJ Maphorisa, also known as Lawd Porry, has made it clear that he will not be performing at the Afropiano festival in Cape Town. AfroPiano Fest had advertised the globe-trotting DJ on their line-up with other top amapiano artists, such as Kelvin Momo and Ruger.

Lawd Porry shared on social pages that he would be performing out of the country and not at the festival. “@afropianofest Totally disrespectful especially a promoter coming from outside the country n trying to make money with us ❌,” he captioned a picture with a big red X over the line-up poster. He added that his artists Nia Pearl and Tyler ICU wouldn’t be attending the event and hoped that Focalistic had been paid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAWDporry👮🏾💦 (@djmaphorisa) “It has come to our attention that one of the acts we booked (DJ Maphorisa) was paid and received a contract from his management for our closing party at the One Club on Sunday 22nd has decided to deny any knowledge of the booking and has gone on social media to defame our character with hate speech even though he is fully aware of the booking and accepted the booking,” said AfroPiano Fest.

They went on to share that they’ve removed him from the line-up. The festival organisers then released a statement clapping back at the ‘Scorpion King’ hitmaker, bringing along receipts of proof of payments and communication with his manager.