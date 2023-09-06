DJ Maphorisa reflects on amapiano’s visa issues, claims ‘Sponono’ was the birth of Asake’s sound

DJ Maphorisa has never been one to shy away from bragging about his contributions to the amapiano movement. He’s also always often used his platform to share his views on the state of the genre at any given point. The amapiano trailblazer took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening to speak on the struggles him and his colleagues are having with securing visas and called on the Department of Arts and Culture to step in.

"I love to see people growing, Amapiano artist/djs are doing more international gigs now which means we represent Sauta Arts n Culture should be doing something about this, we need ur support not just money. We struggling with getting VISAS [sic] we spend too much money to get them." "If u can create a system where we can get visas easy cause some artists/djs get declined. The flag Must Go High 🇿🇦❤️ Speaking my mind Arts n Culture please take care of Amapiano Danko 🙏🏿"



If u… — PorryMaduMoneyDoubleTrouble (@DjMaphorisa) September 4, 2023 Maphorisa also shared that amapiano artists’ managers constantly suffer to get Visas for their artists and called on other amapiano artists to speak up about the issue. “Don’t just read that tweet n mize (ignore) I’m fighting for you here.”

He also also took the opportunity to make the bold claim that he was responsible for artists getting “good deals” from record labels these days. “I’m the reason why artists get good deals with labels cause I showed them how to do it for free even,” he said. “I’m game a changer. I made artists to have a big appetite when it comes to music business Tell me if I’m lying n why if I’m 😊” I’m the reason why artists get good deals with labels cause I showed them how to do it for free even



Tell me if I’m lying n why if I’m 😊 pic.twitter.com/Zdizhogcgf — PorryMaduMoneyDoubleTrouble (@DjMaphorisa) September 4, 2023 Maphorisa concluded his series of posts by remembering “Sponono”, the cross-continental collaboration he had with Kabza De Small, Wizkid and Burna Boy back in 2020. He credited the song with giving rise to Nigerian amapiano star Asake’s sound.