Looking back at Mac G’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ success

Over the years, MacGyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho has made quite the reputable name for himself in the podcast space with ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’. It has garnered controversial views in the past, all because of the topics that are discussed and the bombs that have been dropped in the popular celebrity interviews.

The controversial podcast over the years has surely managed to stir up hot disputes, placing it in the naughty corner, but despite this, it has managed to achieve a million YouTube subscribers. MacG entered the entertainment industry as a child star working on a children's show and then later ventured into radio. MacG, in his recent interview with Sekunjalo Chairman Dr Iqbal Survé, shared a bit about the challenges he had faced as ‘Podcast and Chill’ was growing in popularity, also coming under attack by established media brands.

The very first podcast episode was released in July 2018, hosted by MacG, Ghost Lady and Lenn Moleko who left in 2020; presenter Sol Phenduka joined after. The celebrity edition launched early in 2019, putting the show on the map with its various South African celebrities and entertainers being interviewed. Guests trended for all the spicy controversial truths they shared on the show. Guests have included Dr Malinga, Black Coffee, Tall Ass Mo, DJ Cleo, Sindisiwe Manqele (Flabba’s killer), Julius Malema, Teko Modise, Jub Jub, US singer Ari Lennox, Zola 7, Cyan Boujee, Dr John Kani and Boohle.