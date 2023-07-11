‘I can’t believe we made it’ - ‘Podcast & Chill’ reaches 1 million subscribers milestone

The #1millionsubscribers hashtag has been trending on Twitter in celebration of the “Podcast & Chill” podcast reaching its 1 million subscribers milestone. Today MacG tweeted: “Wow I can’t believe we made it! Thank you to the team, our sponsors , our guests, God, my family, my woman and most importantly the CHILLERS!

Tweeps have come out in celebration of the podcast’s success. In response to MacG’s tweet, one fan responded: “Don't forget to thank yourself. You truly worked hard for this, you deserve this big bro. “Congratulations again to the production team, and the podcast network guys. Hope to see #roadto2million sub's in the near future. #podcastandchillnetwork #roadto1Million.”

“May God's grace forever carry you to greater heights!!! Congratulations Mr Africa's number 1 podcast. You did it and will continue to soar! Congrats to your mom, woman, children and rest of your family,” said another. “As a black brother your success it's ours, wena do what you do best and continue to grow beyond milestone,” congratulated another. On Sunday it was announced that TV and radio presenter Dineo Ranaka will be hosting a new show, titled, ‘Dineo on Sex n Stuff’ on the Podcast & Chill Network.

On Sunday it was announced that TV and radio presenter Dineo Ranaka will be hosting a new show, titled, 'Dineo on Sex n Stuff' on the Podcast & Chill Network.

They shared the news on social media, saying: "We're proud to announce our newest addition to the #podcastandchillnetwork. Get ready for the radiant @dineoranaka on her new show called #dineoonsexnstuff"