Monday, July 10, 2023

Dineo Ranaka launches own podcast, ‘S*x ’n Stuff’

“Thank you for holding and keeping space for me whilst my wings were being nursed.” Picture: Dineo Ranaka Instagram

Published 2h ago

In an era where podcasting has emerged as a popular medium for sharing stories and engaging in thought-provoking discussions, media personality and radio DJ Dineo Ranaka has announced that she has joined the Podcast and Chill Network with her own show, “Dineo on S*x ’n Stuff”.

The Instagram post came a day after she announced that she had been fired by Kaya FM. She wrote: “So I just got fired from Kaya FM. Interesting seasons of my life … So, what’s next, Dineo?”

The next day, July 9, the presenter teased her podcast in which she will be talking about steamy topics.

“When we are supported we soar. Behind closed doors I have such a formidable support structure. Siblings, parents, my kids, my lover, my friends. They give me wings. Spanning the size of the biggest eagle you can ever imagine.

“Now when I include your support…?? My God, I feel superhuman.

“Thank you for holding and keeping space for me whilst my wings were being nursed. It’s all going to be an enjoyable journey of self-discovery. Researching mental health matters through conversations about sexual health and pleasure.

“From where I’m sitting, life looks like a vacation doing what I love and taking you with me. I love and appreciate each of you,” she wrote.

Her supporters applauded her for making a brave move.

@wenawasembo_ wrote: “The fact that you can speak to us freely on this platform 🙌🙌.. I'm excited man. Syakuthanda Dineo (we love you, Dineo)”

@theron_kaso wrote: “I love you for your rawness and genuine content.”

@earleighsaaimons commented: “You’re such an inspiration… Thank you for the content.”

@sambooysen2010 wrote: “You give us hope, when you are at your lowest and everything seems hopeless. Wow, that’s the worst place to be. Than we see a Dineo, that inspire us to keep fighting till we rise again much higher than before like an eagle 🦅 You are truly amazing 💐”

The show streams live on Tuesday at 3pm on YouTube and Spotify.

