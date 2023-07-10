Dineo Ranaka launches own podcast, ‘S*x ’n Stuff’

In an era where podcasting has emerged as a popular medium for sharing stories and engaging in thought-provoking discussions, media personality and radio DJ Dineo Ranaka has announced that she has joined the Podcast and Chill Network with her own show, “Dineo on S*x ’n Stuff”. The Instagram post came a day after she announced that she had been fired by Kaya FM. She wrote: “So I just got fired from Kaya FM. Interesting seasons of my life … So, what’s next, Dineo?”

The next day, July 9, the presenter teased her podcast in which she will be talking about steamy topics. “When we are supported we soar. Behind closed doors I have such a formidable support structure. Siblings, parents, my kids, my lover, my friends. They give me wings. Spanning the size of the biggest eagle you can ever imagine. “Now when I include your support…?? My God, I feel superhuman.

“Thank you for holding and keeping space for me whilst my wings were being nursed. It’s all going to be an enjoyable journey of self-discovery. Researching mental health matters through conversations about sexual health and pleasure. “From where I’m sitting, life looks like a vacation doing what I love and taking you with me. I love and appreciate each of you,” she wrote. Her supporters applauded her for making a brave move.

@wenawasembo_ wrote: “The fact that you can speak to us freely on this platform 🙌🙌.. I'm excited man. Syakuthanda Dineo (we love you, Dineo)” @theron_kaso wrote: “I love you for your rawness and genuine content.” @earleighsaaimons commented: “You’re such an inspiration… Thank you for the content.”