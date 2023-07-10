Dineo Ranaka launches own podcast, ‘S*x ’n Stuff’

In an era where podcasting has emerged as a popular medium for sharing stories and engaging in thought-provoking discussions, media personality and radio DJ Dineo Ranaka has announced that she has joined the Podcast and Chill Network with her own show, “Dineo on S*x ’n Stuff”.
The Instagram post came a day after she announced that she had been fired by Kaya FM. She wrote: “So I just got fired from Kaya FM. Interesting seasons of my life … So, what’s next, Dineo?”
The next day, July 9, the presenter teased her podcast in which she will be talking about steamy topics.
“When we are supported we soar. Behind closed doors I have such a formidable support structure. Siblings, parents, my kids, my lover, my friends. They give me wings. Spanning the size of the biggest eagle you can ever imagine.
“Now when I include your support…?? My God, I feel superhuman.
Dineo Ranaka showered with support after Kaya FM boots her out
The kids are not all right: Dineo Ranaka reveals she’s been diagnosed with severe chronic depression
Dineo Ranaka: ‘I’m trying my best not to commit suicide’
Dineo Ranaka says she’s in a ‘spiritual transition’
WATCH: Dineo Ranaka returns from her social media hiatus and explains new outlook on ‘anxiety’
“Thank you for holding and keeping space for me whilst my wings were being nursed. It’s all going to be an enjoyable journey of self-discovery. Researching mental health matters through conversations about sexual health and pleasure.
“From where I’m sitting, life looks like a vacation doing what I love and taking you with me. I love and appreciate each of you,” she wrote.
Her supporters applauded her for making a brave move.
@wenawasembo_ wrote: “The fact that you can speak to us freely on this platform 🙌🙌.. I'm excited man. Syakuthanda Dineo (we love you, Dineo)”
@theron_kaso wrote: “I love you for your rawness and genuine content.”
@earleighsaaimons commented: “You’re such an inspiration… Thank you for the content.”
@sambooysen2010 wrote: “You give us hope, when you are at your lowest and everything seems hopeless. Wow, that’s the worst place to be. Than we see a Dineo, that inspire us to keep fighting till we rise again much higher than before like an eagle 🦅 You are truly amazing 💐”
The show streams live on Tuesday at 3pm on YouTube and Spotify.