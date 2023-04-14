A breakdown of the R1.6 million Unathi Nkayi is suing Kaya FM for

Seasoned media personality Unathi Nkayi’s tenure at Kaya 959 may be over but her drama with the station is not. It has since been revealed that the singer has issued a summons to Kaya FM, from the High Court of South Africa, seeking R1.6 million.

“The summons reflects that Unathi is suing Kaya FM for R1 300 000 for contractual damages,” her legal representative David Feinberg confirmed to “IOL Entertainment”. “In addition, R100 000 for delictual damages, and R200 000 for the infringement of her right to dignity (all totalling R1 600 000),” Feinberg said. In 2021, the radio station confirmed that Nkayi’s contract had been terminated, effective immediately. This followed an alleged verbal altercation between her and on-air personality Sizwe Dhlomo.

Nkayi, in February, revealed in an exclusive interview with long-time friend, “Idols SA” judge and radio personality, Gareth Cliff, on his podcast, “unCancelled'', that she started her litigation against the radio station. The former “Idols SA” judge was advised by her parents to sue Kaya FM initially when the news broke, but they also advised her to give it a year before filing the lawsuit. “We’ve been having regular meetings with my attorney and the advocates. My group of attorneys and advocates, and now we, are signing the arbitration. It’s six figures expensive, it’s ridiculous and I have to save for that.