Unathi Nkayi chose therapy to deal with a daunting year of challenges

In a recent Instagram post, radio and TV personality Unathi Nkayi opened up about her hard work at healing and recovery through therapy. The former Idols SA judge told followers that she had been through a “vigorous and painful year of therapy”, which had seem her “lose everything due to a one sided story” .

Story continues below Advertisement

Nkayi also accused Kaya 959 of “silencing” her in 2021 after an internal debacle with a former colleague at the station. In a statement, the station said Nkayi’s contract had ended prematurely due to certain conduct that had rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Nkayi took to Instagram and wrote:“ THERAPY TUESDAYS “I have been through the most vigorous and painful year of therapy of my life because I lost EVERYTHING due to a ONE SIDED story that many were to keen to believe.

“In May my therapist wanted to put me on meds. Anxiety pills and tranquillisers because I had hit rock bottom. We decided against the meds BUT that meant I had to force myself to get into a routine which included exercise. To show up for myself. “My father said ‘Be regular with your therapy and then sit back and watch them turn against each other. They will because there is no integrity amongst the 3 people who conspired against you in this matter.’ “My therapy session today was cathartic to say the least♥️ CAMAGU“

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) nhlanhla_mkhabo wrote: “You don’t have to attend every argument you are invited to…. Love this for you Sis ❤️❤️.” siphokazimabuya wrote: “Amen ❤️🔥. They have indeed turned against each other😂. Keep going my love.” mnandi_nandi123 wrote: “So proud of you. Wish I had your kind of discipline to exercise, for now, I'll continue poppin them antidepressants. I love you. Umhle uThixo❤️ ❤️❤️”

Story continues below Advertisement