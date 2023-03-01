WATCH: Unathi Nkayi spills the tea on her Kaya FM exit in ‘unCancelled’ interview

Media personality Unathi Nkayi’s interview on Gareth Cliff's new podcast “Gareth Cliff unCancelled”, where she addresses her controversial Kaya FM exit, is out. Recorded in front of a live audience at the new CliffCentral house in Sandhurst, last week, Nkayi unpacked her dismissal from Kaya 959, in 2021, after an alleged argument with a colleague.

During the interview, she confirmed that she had begun her legal battle against the commercial radio station, which is costing six figures. The seasoned broadcaster revealed that the arbitration proceedings between her and her former employer had begun. Nkayi explained that her parents advised her to wait a year before proceeding with legal actions against the station. Nkayi took to her Instagram account and shared a portion of her interview with Cliff and revealed to her 1 million followers that she is indeed suing the station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) In the clip, she narrates how she found out she was fired from the station and that the first call she had was with mother, who told her to sue the station, and she revealed why she waited a year before initiating legal proceedings. "Six minutes after ten, they have sent out the press release, 'we’ve fired the b*tch'. The first person I called is my mom. She's like, ’you are going to sue them, I said ‘no I am not’. She says ‘you are going to sue them’, I said ‘no I am not’. “You’re gonna use this Constitution that we have which is one of the best in the world and you’re gonna sue, do you hear me? So I go 'ewe mama', said Nkayi.