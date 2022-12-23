Unathi Nkayi: ‘South Africa is a sh*t show’

A furious Unathi Nkayi recently took to social media to express her anger towards the “City of Joburg” who rocked up at her home to disconnect her electricity supply. Nkayi said in an Instagram video: “South Africa is a sh*t show, between the Afrikaans guys stealing our coal and government giving our electricity to neighbouring countries, South Africa is a sh*t show and we are not angry enough. As I’m driving to the airport, I get a call from the house saying City of Joburg has come to switch off my electricity and I’m like how, I’m always ahead, my father taught me to always be ahead with my bond, electricity, do not have accounts.

“ I showed them the proof that I’m ahead, with all the loadshedding; you still have the gall to make mistakes but also how do you expect to get everything right in your billing department when even you are being loadshedded, what a sh*t show, we not angry enough, South Africans, we not angry enough” . She captioned the post: “ #Guyzini SOUTH AFRICA is a Sh*t Show WOAW” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) Her post stirred up more “not angry enough” comments from residents of Mzansi.

ayandaborotho wrote: “Lalela...that "we are not angry enough" has been my theme for years! We will wake up one day to NO COUNTRY overnight! Literally! Because we are slow-motioning to a revolution! By the time we wake up, it will be late!” neo_rams wrote: “Hai what do we do Unathi, what do we do? 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ You know when you're angry but there's nothing you can do 😔 When your only option is to leave but to where? It feels like we're in an abusive marriage... and you're an unemployed orphan 😕” alicemathole wrote: “True we really not angry enough everything is funny, we make it trend and go back to our struggle till when just yesterday youth were celebrating the election of top 7 that is all geriatrics who cnt even walk properly sh*t show indeed, all they do is fight positions and take care of their immediate families while we suffer…..lets get angry this leaders must feel us”

