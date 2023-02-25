Unathi Nkayi gets candid with Gareth Cliff on his new podcast ‘unCancelled’

When one thinks of Mzansi celebrities that have been affected by cancel culture, there are several that came to experiencing it. And it’s hard not to include Unathi Nkayi and Gareth Cliff on that list, as they both have had their fair share of being “cancelled”. As, Nkayi was the perfect first guest for Cliff and award-winning comedian and writer Eugene Khoza’s new initiative, which is designed to engage and provoke debate, “Gareth Cliff unCancelled”.

Having launched CliffCentral almost nine years ago for uncensored, unscripted, unradio – the irreverent Cliff is now expanding the offering to include a live monthly event with an audience. The new current affairs and entertainment series will open the floodgates to pent-up views about life without electricity through to hilarious human behaviour. Cliff explained: “It’s about the most topical issues in South Africa and around the world, and to get people talking! We want to encourage progressive thinking and spark debate – whether they agree or disagree!”

The first guest on “unCancelled” is embattled broadcaster Nkayi, who was fired from Kaya 959 in 2021 after an alleged argument with a colleague. This is Nkayi’s first proper interview in a very long time, with all the controversy she had faced in the public eye, choosing silence rather than to spill the tea. Nkayi recently hung up her mic at the community radio station, Star 91.9 FM, where she and Justin Toerien have been co-hosting All Star Drive for the past year.

The conversation between Cliff and Nkayi took place before a live audience at the new CliffCentral house in Sandhurst. Nkayi, who goes way back with Cliff, having worked together on “Idols SA”, was comfortable opening up to her friend. In 2022, after 10 seasons of being an “Idols SA” judge, Nkayi was let go from the popular singing competition show, which she found out about through the media.

She addressed her very controversial exit from Kaya FM and shared that she has begun her legal battle against the commercial radio station, which is costing six figures. The seasoned broadcaster confirmed that the arbitration proceedings between her and her former employer have begun. Nkayi explained that her parents advised her to wait a year before proceeding with legal actions against the station.

When her friendship with Somizi Mhlongo, a former colleague on “Idols SA”, ended, there was a lot of speculation as to what ended it. Nkayi put the speculation to bed by revealing that it was Mhlongo siding with her ex-husband that actually soured their friendship. Cliff and Nkayi’s conversation was filled with laughter, candid moments and near tear-jerking ones and, of course, they did not hold back with what was on tbeir mind.