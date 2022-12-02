Gareth Cliff thanks backers for making podcast ‘one of the best in the world’ after getting top global prize

Spotify's Wrapped 2022 list not only highlighted all the great music to come out of South Africa and the world, but also the most streamed podcasts. One podcast that has done exceptionally well this year is “The Gareth Cliff Show” on Cliff Central.

It has not only done well locally but has also been placed in the top 10% of most shared podcasts globally. According to the Spotify list, “The Gareth Cliff Show” was heard in 45 countries across the world with the top five being South Africa, UK, Australia, US and the Netherlands. All these achievements have landed the podcast in the top 5% of the most followed podcasts.

A proud Cliff took to Twitter to thank all those who have supported “The Gareth Cliff Show”. He wrote: "To every single person who has streamed, downloaded, shared or participated in our podcast, THANK YOU." To every single person who has streamed, downloaded, shared or participated in our podcast, THANK YOU. You’ve made us one of the best in the world, and we’ll continue to entertain, inform, inspire and empower. Onwards and upwards! #SpotifyWrapped https://t.co/4Y7AkQBbzq — Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) December 1, 2022 He went on to say that the podcast would be continuing with the “amazing work” they are doing.

"You’ve made us one of the best in the world, and we’ll continue to entertain, inform, inspire and empower. Onwards and upwards! #SpotifyWrapped," Cliff added. The controversial radio personality was one of the first people to jumped on the podcast bandwagon when he started “CliffCentral.com” in 2014. According to a report by ItWeb, during lockdown and post, “CliffCentral.com's” statistics have grown substantially.

