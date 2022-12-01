Kabza De Small tops SA’s Spotify Wrapped 2022 list

If Spotify’s Wrapped 2022 list is anything to go by then South African music artists have had a great year along with the amapiano genre which surpassed a billion streams altogether. The annual list is a detailed snapshot of the most loved artists, creators and songs of the year, according to Spotify subscribers.

This year’s list shows that local music consumption in SA has grown exponentially, increasing by 85% between 2021 and 2022. “Hamba Haa” hitmaker Kabza De Small topped several categories on the list, appearing in five out of seven top music streaming lists in SA. He leads the charge as the most streamed South African artist, proving that the genre known for birthing creative dance challenges, is unstoppable.

The amapiano artist is also one of the only two South African artists to feature in the top 10 most streamed artists overall in SA, ranking second to Canadian artists Drake, and ahead of The Weeknd, who claimed the number three spot. De Small’s “KOA II Part 1” album made it to the top of the charts for the most streamed South African album in SA in 2022 and his main collaborator DJ Maphorisa was placed second for the top most streamed South African artist in South Africa. The two are also well known for their Scorpion Kings projects.

Kabza, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Mellow & Sleazy, Blxckie, Nasty C, Makhadzi, Ami Faku and Joyous Celebration rounded the list of most streamed South African artists globally. Warren Bokwe, Spotify’s artist and label partnerships manager in South Africa said: “South Africans can be proud of what their creatives in music are achieving. They are making noise in the right places, and at the right time.” “AmaPiano Grooves”, a playlist made up of some of the country’s hottest amapiano tracks was the most streamed playlist in SA this year.

K.O’s “Sete”, which was released in August and broke a number of records in the industry thus far, has now also bagged the title of the most streamed song in Mzansi. Music lovers also showed the most love on the hit-track as it received the most likes via the heart button. Rounding of the top five most streamed songs in Mzansi was Q-Mark’s “Paris” that claimed the number two spot. This song also was streamed everyday in SA, followed by Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves”, Wanitwa Mos’ “Dali Nguwe” and Lost Frequencies’ “Where Are You Now”.

“Dali Nguwe” was the number one South African song streamed globally, followed by “uMlando” at number two and “Paris (featuring Afriikan Papi)” at third place. Spotify’s report also showed that South Africans love to get the party started as soon as the work week is over with many users streaming the most music on Fridays and kicking the party off promptly at 5pm. Here is a full breakdown of the top lists.

Most Streamed Artist in SA Drake Kabza De Small

The Weeknd Chris Brown Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West DJ Maphorisa Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran J. Cole Most Streamed South African Artist in SA

Kabza De Small DJ Maphorisa Mellow & Sleazy

Blxckie Young Stunna Nasty C

Makhadzi Joyous Celebration Ami Faku

A-Reece Most Streamed Songs in SA “Sete” (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.O

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals ‘Paris” by Q-Mark “Nguwe” by Wanitwa Mos

“Last Last” by Burna Boy “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Under The Influence” by Chris Brown

“Wait For U” (feat. Drake & Tems) by Future “uMlando” by 9umba “Where Are You Now” by Lost Frequencies

Most Streamed South African Songs “Sete” (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.O “Paris” by Q-Mark

“Dali Nguwe” by Wanitwa Mos “uMlando” by 9umba “Asibe Happy” by Kabza De Small

“Sengizwile” (feat. Aymos & Young Stunna) by Mas Musiq “Abo Mvelo” (feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J) by Daliwonga “Tanzania” by Uncle Waffles

“Abalele” by Kabza De Small “Sofa Silahlane” by Wanitwa Mos Most Streamed Albums in SA

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar “=” by Ed Sheeran “Certified Lover Boy” by Drake

“KOA II Part 1” by Kabza De Small “Amagama” by Nomfundo Moh “Planet Her (Deluxe)” by Doja Cat

“Love, Damini” by Burna Boy “Dawn FM” by The Weeknd “Justice” by Justin Bieber

“Harry's House” by Harry Styles Most Streamed Playlist in SA AmaPiano Grooves

Songs to Sing in the Shower Today's Top Hits Deep Sleep

Soft Pop Hits Hot Hits South Africa African Heat