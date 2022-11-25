K.O sets new record after ‘Sete’ lands top spot for the 12th consecutive week

At this point, I think it’s safe to say that K.O’s single “Sete”, which features Young Stunna and Blxckie, is the song of the year. Since its release just three months ago, the single has broken almost every record imaginable.

Its latest record was announced on Friday, November 25, when Sony Music Africa sent out a press release sharing that the single had once again topped Radio Monitor’s airplay chart and, in doing so, set a new record of 12 weeks at the top spot. Radio Monitor is a widely used system that tracks when, where and how many times a song is played on all the qualifying radio stations across the country. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radiomonitor South Africa (@radiomonitorsa) “Today, ‘Sete’ has broken the Radio Monitor record by being the first song (local or international) occupying the number 1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks since the airplay monitoring company’s inception in 2015,” read the press release.

“The momentous success of ‘Sete’ saw the single dominate official charts, radio airwaves and playlists, gaining over 4 000 plays on 88 radio stations across South Africa with more than 400 million impressions,” it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) Previously, K.O was the first local artist to reach 10 million streams with a single within two months. The “Sete” music video was also the fastest local video ever to reach 15 million views, reaching the milestone in just two months. The video was also the fastest to get five million and 10 million, too.

K.O expressed his excitement at the latest milestone by sharing: “Yezuur, thank you so much to the Sony Team and of course my team. Thank you to Stunna, Blxckie and all the contributors. “Today is a monumental day, receiving a plaque for 10 million streams was something I didn’t foresee coming. I also want to share an encouraging message to the upcoming artists out there: don’t ever give up on yourself, keep doing what you love and put God first. Bless!” Watch the video here.