K.O’s smash hit ‘Sete’ continues to rack up accolades

Musician K.O's smash hit "Sete" has been doing exceptionally well since its recent release and continues to rack up accolades. The single, which features amapiano superstar Young Stunna, and hip hop’s freshest act Blxckie, was certified platinum, just 16 days after its release in August.

Skhanda God’s “Sete” has dominated at number one on official music charts, radio airwaves and playlists, and now it has reached another milestone. For the past seven weeks, it has held the number one spot on the official Radiomonitor airplay charts and continues to do so. Adding to the growing list of accolades the music video has reached a whopping 10 million views on YouTube. This is now K.O’s most viewed visuals, beating his smash hit “Caracara” featuring KiD X, which has six million views.

It looks like fans had the “Sete” video on loop with it hitting millions of view in days after its release. 10 MILLION VIEWS 😤#SETE



Don’t ever give up on your dreams or yourself ❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/oNdkQ0moms — K.O (@MrCashtime) October 20, 2022 The music video was shot at the Rand Club in Joburg and is directed by Ted Magerman. K.O took to his social media platforms to acknowledge the milestone with his fans and supporters who made it all possible.

In his post, he dropped some words of encouragement. "Don't ever give up on your dreams or yourself," he wrote. For “Sete”, K.O wanted to fuse together various worlds where artists' skills and sounds could be showcased and thrive on a neutral and mutual platform. In a previous interview with IOL Entertainment, K.O said: “I had an idea to bring together artists from various spaces, which resulted in a collaboration from the amapiano sphere with Young Stunna, hip hop/trap sphere with Blxckie, and of course, I came through with the Skhanda sound.”

With the festive party season sweeping in across the country, the big question is: Will "Sete" be the song of the year? Read the latest IOL Entertainment digi mag here.