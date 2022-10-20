Kwesta previews new amapiano collaboration with Kabza De Small

After previously hinting at a collaboration, Kwesta and Kabza De Small have confirmed that they have new music on the way together after they both shared a preview of an upcoming amapiano single and EP.
The first single from their project appears to be titled “Huzet” and features FKA Mash and Ma-E.
The preview, which sees Kwesta and Kabza kicking it in a township (presumably Kwesta’s hometown Katlehong), as they drink beer and joke around with friends, is the first proper taste of music between the pair since they were first pictured together a month back.
“Huzet 🤙🏾 Speak n Vrostaan. BTS. Kwesta x Kabza De Small,” Kwesta posted on his Twitter profile.
Huzet 🤙🏾— #godguluva (@KwestaDaKAR) October 18, 2022
Speak n Vrostaan
BTS
Kwesta x Kabza De Small pic.twitter.com/m1w28FmoBq
This single/EP won’t be Kwesta’s first exploration into amapiano nor his first collaboration with Kabza.
DJ Maphorisa claps back at man who claims to be 3rd member of Scorpion Kings
Kabza De Small wins big at Samas
LOOK: Nasty C hangs out with US rapper Wale
Reason ‘touched’ by AKA’s line calling out rappers who switched to amapiano
Venom and Shishiliza open up about Riky Rick’s influence on their debut album 'Love is Pain'
In June, Kwesta featured on Kabza’s single “Mshini” alongside Young Stunna, Lady Du and Bob Mabena. The song was part of Kabza’s latest album, “KOA (King of Amapiano) II”.
It’s been a while since Kwesta was at his best. His most recent hit single came with his 2019 wedding celebration song, “Khetile Khetile” featuring Makwa, Tshego AMG and Thee Legacy.
Despite collaborating with US stars Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan in 2019 for his singles “I Came I Saw” and “Run It Up”, he hasn’t been quite able to replicate the success that saw him crowned the top rapper in South Africa by MTV Base in 2018.
His most recent project, 2021’s “g.o.d guluva”, didn’t match up to the veteran MC’s previous projects, the stellar “DaKAR (Da King of African Rap)” and its follow-up, “DaKAR II”, and didn’t give rise to any noteworthy singles.
Read the latest IOL Entertainment digi mag here.
Now watch: