MacG bites his tongue when commenting on DJ Sumbody’s death

Podcaster MacG has always grabbed the opportunity to share his thoughts but, on a recent episode of "Podcast and Chill", he opted to remain silent. "It sounds like some underground mafia stuff," said MacG during the latest episode, as he and his co-hosts Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady conversed about the recent death of amapiano veteran DJ Sumbody.

The tragic passing of Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody has sent shock waves through the entertainment industry, leaving family, friends and fans trying to make sense of his brutal murder. When pushed by Phenduka to say more on the topic, MacG refused to speak on the depth of the murder. "I choose my battles wisely," said MacG, as he turned down the opportunity to comment.

Gauteng police are still searching for the suspects and are investigating circumstances that led to the shooting in Woodmead which claimed DJ Sumbody's life. While the investigation is still ongoing, theories have circulated as to what led to the Pretoria entrepreneur's death. At his funeral, EFF leader Julius Malema called for the DJ's killers to be found and for police to prioritise the case.