WATCH: Sol Phenduka returns to ‘Podcast and Chill’ amid monkeypox scare

"Podcast and Chill with MacG“ host Sol Phenduka is back on the show and revealed he had what was suspected to be monkeypox. While Phenduka was away, Mpho Popps filled in for him and was a hit with chillers.

In the most recent episode of the podcast, Phenduka gives a detailed account of the illness (moneypox), saying that after having a terrible fever one night, he visited a doctor but a few days later had to go back to hospital to run more tests when he developed a pus-filled rash on his face. “I missed you guys so much. I f***ing missed the show man, it’s so crazy. I had a fever...following day I go down to the doctor at the hospital, he gave me some fever stuff, painkillers...Two days pass, I am still on medication. Then on Friday, a rash comes up. “I go back to the same doctor and tell him that I now have a rash. I went there wearing a buff because I was just breaking out. He said I had a bacterial infection, gives me stuff,” said Phenduka.

He said the prescribed medication did not work, and after going back the third time, the doctor proceeded to admit him to hospital for a few hours to run tests. “So I went in in the morning and got discharged around 7pm. They gave me really good stuff, each and every day I was recovering. I never thought I was going to be fine again bro,” he told MacG. After MacG eventually asked him if it was monkeypox, he vaguely responded: “Well, government came to my house.”

“Only three of us have it in Gauteng, apparently, and I am the third case. Government came to my house, and they annoyed me. They wanted the scabs that were falling off (from his face). They were like, ‘We need the pus’,” he said. After MacG questioned him about the government visit, Phenduka said: “So the hospital took a whole lot of blood. They also tested for Covid. That came back negative. The symptoms are exactly the same as chickenpox. “They wanted to admit me and call doctors from all over the world, who are trying to win Nobel prizes and all that bulls***, and I don’t want to end up like a lab rat. So I was like, guys, no, I want to go home.

“So the government is currently running their own tests because the hospital says they suspect it’s monkeypox. You can die from it, but I’ve gone through the tough part of it right.. It’s all about your immune system. “If it hits you and your immune system, lungs or heart is weak, then you could die,” he said. Phenduka said that he did not know where he contacted the poxs from, while the crew joked they he could have got it while “having sex”.

