Chillers call out MacG on latest ‘Podcast and Chill’ episode

In the latest episode of “Podcast and Chill with MacG” the host was not his usual fun self. Instead, he made a couple of comments that got under the skin of his fans. Throughout episode 404, MacG interrupted his co-host, Sol Phenduka, Ghost Lady and the guest, JJ, who was back by popular demand.

The episode also talked about Lady Du, Kanye West/Ye and Akon as well as e-tolls, Sip and Chill, and Makro. During the interview, when they chatted about an educational topic, MacG said that it was “boring”, at one point he also said “f**k the youth”. His fans also said that he is now using the podcast to promote his brands, which does not leave time for a proper podcast.

Chillers were highly upset about the comments and took to social media to vent. Watch the video here Leaving a comment on YouTube, Sphe Simelane wrote: “Today’s episode was quite annoying. Idk how these guys felt but I could never deal with someone interrupting me and not letting me get a word in. I hope MacG reads the comments and learns from this.”

Guluva Ndlovu wrote: “MacG needs to learn that we’re not on this podcast only for the laughs. He doesn’t understand the impact the show has. We know he owns the podcast, but educational topics are also needed to grow the country. Shout out to Sol for always bringing up educational topics. MacG needs to grow up and listen to others, it’s not always about him.” Meanwhile on Twitter, @JoeFerg58678029 tweeted: “Now that the podcast has given MACG the success he longed for, he’s now using the podcast to promote his brands & deals, fairly so. He demonstrated that he’s not interested in any serious topics.The rudeness towards his co-hosts & guest was a low today.” Now that the podcast has given MACG the success he longed for, he's now using the podcast to promote his brands & deals, fairly so. He demonstrated that he's not interested in any serious topics.The rudeness towards his co-hosts & guest was a low today. #PodcastAndChillWithMacG — Joe (@JoeFerg58678029) October 31, 2022 @PamelaMhlongo10 said: “I am a chiller and I am sorry to say but MacG messed up the show for me today. It can’t all be about his business and Phori 🤦🏾‍♀️come on we are also interested in serious topics.”

