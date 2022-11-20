Police on hunt for killers after musician DJ Sumbody dies

Rustenburg – Artist and musician Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, has died, his family confirmed on Sunday. Family spokesperson Mmanake Mokitimi said DJ Sumbody had an unfortunate encounter that led to his passing in the early hours on Sunday.

"Details surrounding his passing cannot be disclosed as investigations are ongoing. The Sefoka family and Sumsounds Music Management have kindly requested privacy during this difficult times and will release a statement in due course," Mokitimi said. Ayepyep Management in a statement said that DJ Sumbody’s all-white veuve clicquot picnic was cancelled after his passing. The picnic was scheduled to take place on Sunday in Pretoria.

Police in Gauteng said they were searching for suspects and investigating circumstances that led to a shooting in Woodmead where two people died and one was seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday. "Police received a complaint about a shooting on Woodmead Drive at approximately 12.30am. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two people inside a VW Golf with gunshot wounds. Both victims, a driver, and a passenger were certified dead on the scene. "It was reported that the third victim, who was driving a BMW X5, was taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds," Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

He said the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage. "Gauteng acting provincial commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni, has deployed maximum resources to trace suspects responsible for this shooting. "Police appeal to anyone with information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the crime stop number on 08600 10111 or report to the nearest police station. Information can also be given anonymously via my SAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone," he said.

