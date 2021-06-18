Gareth Cliff says he admires MacG for being fearless

In the latest episode of “Podcast & Chill”, MacG​ sits down with controversial media personality and broadcaster Gareth Cliff to discuss everything – from “Cliff Central” to 5FM, Howard Stern, politics, Mara Lowu and even suing M-Net. At the start, Mac G confessed that he didn’t think Cliff would come to his show, however, Cliff responded saying that he admired the podcaster for having a voice and being fearless.

“I like you. I also just like the way you’re fearless. You’ve paid the price in a number of ways for having an opinion and I think that all these people who complain about those of us who have an opinion are secretly jealous because it’s the only way you really know you are free..I admire that about you,” Cliff said. Further in the interview Cliff confessed that he no longer listens to radio. “My phone is connected via Bluetooth to my car and I listen at home on earphones or speaker and I don’t have any reason to listen to radio,” said Cliff.

Adding that, radio is tainted with commercials and “some idiot” telling listeners the time “as if we don’t have it on our phones”. Despite Cliff always being involved in controversy, he stated that he does not reserve any hatred in his heart for any one he mocks. “When I go to sleep at night, despite all the things I’ve done and all the things I’ve said, there is no one in the whole I am reserving any hatred for. I don’t hate any of the politicians that I’m saying thing about on a daily basis.

“I don’t hate anybody in radio or television. This business is small and ultimately you going to cross paths with everybody, so there is no point in having issues.” MacG trended on Twitter for his latest “Podcast & Chill” episode. Here’s what fans had to say: