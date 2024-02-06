Tyla clinched global domination with the viral success of 'Water'

South African-born musician Tyla made history by becoming the first winner of the newly created Grammy Awards Best African Music Performance category. Not only did she make history by winning the newly introduced category, but by also becoming the youngest South African artist to win a prestigious Grammy award at just 22-years of age.

Born Tyla Seethal in Edenvale, the middle child of five, became a global name thanks to her smash hit ‘Water’, which earned her the award at the 66th edition, beating out Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Musa Keys, among others. Her break-out single, “Getting Late”, was the most ubiquitous hit of summer 2019, and while the pandemic threw a spanner in the works, it didn't stop Tyla’s international breakthrough. Signed to an international recording label Epic Records, the label behind international stars like DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Future, Black Eyed Peas and Travis Scott, her success has gone one level to the next.

Spotify named her one of RADAR Africa artists, their programme dedicated to driving the discovery of emerging artists across the world. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla) While “Water” has always been a great song, the birth of the viral “Water challenge”, inspired by the Barcadi dance style, took it to another level. The video, taken on the Giants of Africa stage on August 19, went viral on social media, quickly racking up millions of views and challenges. ”Water“ has travelled a long way from the streets of Johannesburg to the global stages, with the US, Philippines, the UK, Brazil, and Australia. It has afforded the young star numerous opportunities on top stages in countries such as Sweden.