Tyla can’t wait for fans to listen to her debut album: 'The people are not ready!’

Tyla has always been a "huge dreamer". The 21-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, and Tyla admits that she's always been hugely ambitious.

She told the BBC: "My goal has always been the same and it's to be one of the world's biggest pop stars. "I'm a huge dreamer, very passionate, and somehow I always believed that this was going to come to me." Tyla's parents were initially unconvinced by her music ambitions.

But the South African singer has taken inspiration from Rihanna, who managed to become a global star after leaving Barbados as a teenager. Tyla shared: "I really looked up to Rihanna, because she came from outside America and just dominated the industry." Tyla enjoyed huge success with her 2023 single 'Water', and she's now set to release her self-titled debut album in March.

The Grammy-nominated star said: "I feel like people are going to be so surprised, like, 'Where did this girl come from?' "So I'm very excited because when I listen back to the album, I'm like, the people are not ready!" Tyla previously revealed that she wants to become "the biggest pop star of [her] generation".

The singer - who signed to Epic Records in 2021, after achieving success in South Africa - also admitted that she'd love to work with Drake one day.