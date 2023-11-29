WATCH: Tyla shares how she found out about her Grammy nomination

South African pop star Tyla made a visit to musician and media personality Jennifer Hudson’s television show, ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, to discuss the global success of her Billboard Hot 100 charting single ‘Water’. During a snippet of the interview posted on YouTube, Hudson started off by asking Tyla where she was when she got the news of the nomination.

“I was in my hotel room in New York and I literally didn’t expect it at all,” she said. “My label was like just watch the live stream, maybe you’ll get nominated. So I watched the thing from the beginning and when I was so my name, yoh, I jumped up. I was screaming, it’s crazy, I can’t believe it.”

After congratulating her on her success, Hudson asked her how it feels to be representing her country at a global level. “Yoh, it feels so good,” she said, like a true South African. “I’ve always wanted to have a South African on the same stages as the greats.

“So I just feel like that’s the goal and I really wanna become an example for other African artists wanting to do the same.” The 21-year-old then shared what she feels is different about South African music and American music. “I feel like South African music is just different, it’s more spiritual, I feel. It makes you wanna dance no matter what we’re singing about. It can be a very sad song but you’re on the dance floor.”

Tyla went on to teach Hudson how to do her viral ‘Water’ dance challenge, which Hudson failed dismally at. ‘Water’ also reached a new peak of number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.