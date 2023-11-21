Comedian Dillan Oliphant weighs in on debate over Tyla’s ethnicity: ‘You can’t erase a whole identity to suit your comforts’

The recent release of two remixes for Tyla’s global hit single ‘Water’, featuring Travis Scott and Marshmello respectively, seems to have inadvertently drawn a wave of interest, and scrutiny, from black Americans around her racial identity. Over the past few days, black Americans and South Africans have been engaged in a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) about Tyla’s identity as a coloured woman.

Given historical racial connotations of the term “coloured” in the US, black Americans have been arguing that they will refer to her as black and have every right to do so. As South Africans fight back in their numbers, local comedian Dillan Oliphant has joined his compatriots in criticising this stance. “Black Americans Refusing To Call Tyla Coloured,” he captioned his post of a video sharing his views. He went on to explain, “So black American are refusing to call Tyla coloured cause in America it’s a slur.

Black Americans Refusing To Call Tyla Coloured pic.twitter.com/Ob1R363eq7 — Dillan Oliphant (@dillanoliphant) November 20, 2023 “And I don’t understand, it’s not like we’re asking them to call each other slurs, we’re not asking them to make songs called ‘Coloureds In Paris’.