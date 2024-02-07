The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has rubbished claims that Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa are not safe. This comes following a what the department called a 'false alarm' about the safety of Nigerians in SA.

According to a statement from the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Pretoria, it had been made aware of potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in South Africa. “Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against ‘Nigerians cooking jollof rice’ before the match, and ‘showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles’, among others,” the advisory warned.

Jollof rice. Picture: Immaculate Bites In response, Dirco's Clayson Monyela said it was unfortunate that an advisory had been issued by the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Pretoria that Nigerians travelling to or in SA were unsafe. "The advisory is regrettable because it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between the citizens of South Africa and Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa," he said.

The advisory comes ahead of the anticipated semi-final between Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday. Monyela said the soccer teams have faced each other on many occasions, and there has been no history of soccer hooliganism among South Africans associated with the outcome of such encounters.

The statement that’s been circulating on social media "We are confident that the sports-loving nation of South Africa poses no threat to Nigerian citizens, and we do not agree with the apprehension expressed by the High Commission. "As we have done in the past with similar alarming advisories, we call on the diplomatic representatives to approach DIRCO to address any concerns about diplomatic matters," he said.