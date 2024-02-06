Nigerian High Commission urges Nigerian fans in South Africa to tread lightly during Afcon semi-final showdown

An advisory has gone out on the “safe conduct for Nigerians in South Africa before and during and after the 2024 Afcon match”. The advisory says that the High Commission has been made aware of potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in South Africa.

“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against ‘Nigerians cooking jollof rice’ before the match, and ‘showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles’, among others,” the advisory warned.

“In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match. Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for, and be law abiding before, during and after the match. Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocated but reported to the appropriate authorities”. In an eagerly awaited clash on Wednesday night at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Bafana Bafana is set to lock horns with their long-standing adversaries, Nigeria. This encounter is set to rekindle memories of the 2000 semi-final, where the Super Eagles secured a 2-0 victory over the 1996 winners in Lagos.

The contest, taking place in Cote d’Ivoire, brings the two teams face-to-face once more, with Nigeria aiming for their fourth championship title. South Africa, on the other hand, is determined to capture their second title, a feat that has eluded them for nearly three decades.