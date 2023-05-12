Zakes Bantwini announces New York debut, shares new details for upcoming Glenmorangie Experience

Grammy Award-winning musician and record executive Zakes Bantwini is set to headline a show dubbed Muzika in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday. The show will mark the “Osama” hitmaker’s debut in the big apple. Following his performance at the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend festivities in Miami this past weekend, Bantwini took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the news with fans.

“New York this week, Extremely excited to be playing Brooklyn for my first show in the Big Apple. Can't wait for @muzikanyc @avantgardnerbk. See you soon Brooklyn.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) He also shared a gig guide that indicates that over the next few weeks, he would also be in Bucharest, Rio De Janeiro and Chapada Dos Veadeiros. In the midst of this run, Bantwini will be returning to Tshwane for a performance at Propaganda as part of his Glenmorangie Experience partnership on May 26. He’ll be joined at the show by singer-songwriter and frequent collaborator Nana Atta.