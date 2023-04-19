Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and more to be honoured at special Grammys gala event

South African creatives who have either been nominated or won the coveted Grammy Award/s will be honoured at a gala event hosted by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, on Friday, April 20. Dubbed “Celebrating Our Own Gala Dinner”, a “recognition event to pay homage to renowned Grammy Award winners within the Cultural and Creative Industry”, is set to take at The Galleria - Conference & Events Venue, Sandton.

According to the statement shared with IOL, the prestigious event is set to recognise South African Grammy Award winners since 1965, by “honouring and paying tribute to the first icon who paved the way, such as Miriam Makeba”. Along with American singer and activist Harry Belafonte, Makeba received a Grammy Award for Best Folk Recording for their 1965 album "An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba." In the statement, Kodwa further explained that not only will he recognise the Grammy Awards winners, he will also acknowledge those who received Grammy nominations as artists making inroads on a global stage exporting South African music and culture to the world and other forms of arts.

Other artists that will be celebrated include five-time Grammy Award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Lebo M, real name Lebo Morake, three-time Grammy Award winners Soweto Gospel Choir, Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo and our recent 2023 Grammy Award Winners as a trio: Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman and Zakhele “Zakes Bantwini” Madida. Madida, Zikode and Kellerman received the biggest honour for their hit “Bayethe” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, held at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on February 5. The trio went head-to-head with Burna Boy, Matt B, Aroof Aftab, Anoushka Shankar and Rocky Dawuni in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Beaming with pride as he walked to the stage to accept the award, Kellerman said: “Thank you so much. This is such a beautiful moment. On the road to sharing South African culture with the world, thank you Nomcebo, thank Zakes for your incredible creativity, and thanks to all the musicians that work on the album.” No stranger to the Grammys, Kellerman received a Grammy for his album, “Winds of Samsara”, in 2014, and was nominated for Grammys in 2015 and 2021. Other musicians who have been nominated for Grammys include Johnny Clegg and Savuka for their 1993 studio album, “Heat, Dust and Dreams”, and Hugh Masekela for his 2012 album, “Jabulani”.

Meanwhile, Kodwa has announced Kwaito legend Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini as the Arts and Culture Creative Sector Ambassador. Taking to his Twitter page, Kodwa wrote: “Bonginkosi Dlamini is South Africa’s icon, and one of our most talented stars. “I met him yesterday in Polokwane - he welcomed an invite to work with us as one of the Creative Sector Ambassadors. I look forward to a great working relationship with Zola 7.”