Gospel star Everton Mlalazi drops new music featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Zimbabwe-born gospel sensation Everton Mlalazi continues his quest to spread the message of hope through song with the release of his latest track “Nomakunje” featuring the five-time Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo. “Nomakunje” is the first single of Mlalazi’s upcoming second album “In The Presence Vol 2” set to be released over the Easter weekend.

Speaking to “IOL Entertainment”, Mlalazi says he hopes that his music will bring hope and healing to people around the world. “This track is reassuring. Its core message is ‘whatever your situation, you should know that God is faithful’. “It is taken from Psalm 23, ‘Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me.’ That’s a message of encouragement.”

Mlalazi also highlighted that the “soothing sound” of “Nomakunje” is already a hit with gospel lovers in Zimbabwe, with fans voting it into the number spot on local radio stations such as Star FM, Classic 263 and Sky’s Metro FM. “God is behind it because, without him, I am nothing.” Mlalazi says his collaboration with Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a dream come true for him.

“When I started the arrangement for ‘Nomakunje’, in my mind, I felt I needed what we call iMbube sound, the sound of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. “So, one day, I asked a friend of mine, Kutlwano Masote, with whom I’ve worked since my days of The Vine, if Ladysmith Black Mamabazo would be interested in collaborating with me and he said he’ll find out and as they say, the rest is history. “They brought in the energy which I thought they would, but also for me, I was really wowed by the fact that these are guys are five-time Grammy award-winning, yet they remained so humble.

“I never at any point felt intimidated. Some of them are quite advanced in age, but then they're very good at their music and what they do. “I’m very excited to work with them and everything just panned out very well. I used to listen to them growing up, but now I've got the opportunity to work with them. This is indeed a dream come true. "I was really pleased with that and it's been the case with all the South African artists who I have collaborated with, they are all very humble.“