WATCH: Benjamin Dube honours Winnie Mashaba, Rebecca Malope with Legendary Status Awards

Gospel legends Dr Winnie Mashaba and Dr Rebecca Malope bagged the highest honours when they were bestowed the Legendary Status Awards by fellow gospel legend Reverend Benjamin Dube, this past weekend. Mashaba took to her Instagram recently, to express her gratitude to Dube, following the “Legendary In His Presence With Benjamin Dube” live recording event, which was held at the Sun City Super Bowl, in the Platinum Province, on November 5.

She wrote: “Last night I was honoured with the Legendary Status Award by @revbenjamindube Dube Connections… “Honestly this is one of the awards that carry so much weight. All of us can attest that Bishop Dube is our father in the music industry and everyone is praying to work with him😭😭. “When we started with the rehearsals I could feel that something massive is coming for I was just missing my grandparents, little did I know that this will happen. Thank you so much Dube Connection for choosing me as one of the recipients 🙏,” added the Limpopo-born star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Winnie Mashaba (@winnie_mashaba) “This lady has kept to her culture, her heritage and we are proud of her…well done good and faithful servant. We love you and appreciate the work you have done in this country,” Dube said as he handed the award to Mashaba. Taking to her social media, Malope also thanked Dube for the recognition. “Saturday night was amazing! Wow, where do I start? A very BIG thank you to @revbenjamindube for making us feel so honoured and celebrated,” wrote Malope.

“The Legendary award is one I will cherish forever because it comes from YOU my brother and fellow gospel music minister 🙏🏾 As you said, we shouldn't wait for other people to celebrate us when we as gospel musicians can unite and celebrate each other. “Thank you to ALL the supporters that came to join us as we praised and worshipped God 🙌🏾,” she concluded. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Rebecca Malope (@dr_rebeccamalope) Fans, friends and fellow artists including Lebo Sekgobela, Nqubeko Mbatha, Judith Sephuma, Tebello Sukwene and Candy Tsa Mandebele Mokwena flooded Mashaba and Malope’s comments section with well wishes.

