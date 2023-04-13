Karyendasoul jets off to LA following the release of his debut album ft. Msaki, Ami Faku and Zakes Bantwini

There aren’t many DJs and producers anywhere in South Africa on a run quite like Karyendasoul. The young Mayonie Productions star has been among the most prominent local stars since he collaborated with Zakes Bantwini for the South African Music Awards (Samas), winning single “IMali” last year.

Now, the 26-year-old is carving his own lane with his debut album, “We Live 4 Our Music”, which came out last Friday. Karyendasoul celebrated the album release with a trip to New York and Los Angeles, where he’s been for the past couple of days. “What a thrilling experience walking in the New York Time Square when my album dropped at midnight,” he shared.

"Now off to celebrate the release in Los Angeles w/t @descendants.rec. Karyendasoul goes to America 🇺🇸" Karyendasoul spoke to IOL Entertainment to share how he's feeling: "I'm so humbled by all the support. Spending release day in New York and seeing all the support back home was such an unforgettable experience. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time and it feels incredible to finally be here."

He added that the response to the album has been so overwhelming. “Everytime I go on my Instagram I see people tagging me on their favourite songs and it’s been crazy to see how everyone has their own favourite song. I'm not even sure which song to shoot a music video for.” A few weeks ago, a day after he released his collaboration with Msaki titled “Jacaranda” a week before the album release, people were singing the new song word for word at Binobo’s show at Mushroom Park.