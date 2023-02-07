Zakes Bantwini on winning his first Grammy: ‘This moment is owed to my late mom and dad’

South Africa singer and record producer Zakhele “Zakes Bantwini” Madida is celebrating a spectacular milestone following his first Grammy win on Sunday, February 5. Zakes Bantwini’s collaboration project for his collaboration project “Bayethe” with Grammy-award winning muso Wouter Kellerman and international sensation Nomcebo Zikode won the Best Global Music Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Took me 15 years to find my path, I stayed true to myself & my dreams, despite all the hardships that presented themselves,” shared Bantwini on his Instagram account. Bantwini continued to thank his late parents for always supporting his dream. The “Osama” hitmaker announced via a press statement that his father, Sihlangusihle Jeffery Khanyile, passed away on January 4 at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

“I have no words to express the emotions and grace that have come over me. This moment is owed to my late Mother and Father. Your efforts, sacrifices & lessons you handed down brought out the very best in me. I’m grateful,” added the star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) In his acceptance speech, Bantwini also dedicated the award to an African child, affirming that “everything is possible”. “I just want to say we come from Africa, South Africa, and this moment here, to everybody who is in Africa, just proves and affirms that every dream is valid. For every child in the ghetto, in the village, just know that it's possible.”

Story continues below Advertisement

As the celebrations continue, fans and friends have taken to various social media platforms to share their good wishes for the well-deserved win. Bantwini’s wife, singer Nandi Madida, commented: “Your dad is definitely smiling in heaven! Congrats my love ❤️❤️🙏🏽🕊🌍. A whole Grammy winner. Dreams delayed are not dreams denied.” Actor Adbul Khoza wrote: “God always delivers 🙌🏿👑🙏🏿 Congratulations Bhuti, you deserve this. Africa, it’s our time 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿🙏🏿.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram account, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa said: “What a time 🥳 @nandi_madida zakesbantwini.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) Social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza commented:“Ladies and Gentlemen, Zakes Bantwini. A Grammy Award Winner. You have been nothing but an inspiration to me and your supporters. “Your win really proves that dreams can really come true! I’m so proud of you @zakesbantwini! Today we celebrate you. ❤️🇿🇦 congratulations to your win! Cc: @nandi_madida.”