Zakes Bantwini on winning his first Grammy: ‘This moment is owed to my late mom and dad’

South Africa singer and record producer Zakhele “Zakes Bantwini” Madida is celebrating a spectacular milestone following his first Grammy win on Sunday, February 5.
Zakes Bantwini’s collaboration project for his collaboration project “Bayethe” with Grammy-award winning muso Wouter Kellerman and international sensation Nomcebo Zikode won the Best Global Music Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.
“Took me 15 years to find my path, I stayed true to myself & my dreams, despite all the hardships that presented themselves,” shared Bantwini on his Instagram account.
Bantwini continued to thank his late parents for always supporting his dream.
The “Osama” hitmaker announced via a press statement that his father, Sihlangusihle Jeffery Khanyile, passed away on January 4 at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.
“I have no words to express the emotions and grace that have come over me. This moment is owed to my late Mother and Father. Your efforts, sacrifices & lessons you handed down brought out the very best in me. I’m grateful,” added the star.
In his acceptance speech, Bantwini also dedicated the award to an African child, affirming that “everything is possible”.
“I just want to say we come from Africa, South Africa, and this moment here, to everybody who is in Africa, just proves and affirms that every dream is valid. For every child in the ghetto, in the village, just know that it's possible.”
As the celebrations continue, fans and friends have taken to various social media platforms to share their good wishes for the well-deserved win.
Bantwini’s wife, singer Nandi Madida, commented: “Your dad is definitely smiling in heaven! Congrats my love ❤️❤️🙏🏽🕊🌍. A whole Grammy winner. Dreams delayed are not dreams denied.”
Actor Adbul Khoza wrote: “God always delivers 🙌🏿👑🙏🏿 Congratulations Bhuti, you deserve this. Africa, it’s our time 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿🙏🏿.”
Taking to her Instagram account, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa said: “What a time 🥳 @nandi_madida zakesbantwini.”
Social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza commented:“Ladies and Gentlemen, Zakes Bantwini. A Grammy Award Winner. You have been nothing but an inspiration to me and your supporters.
“Your win really proves that dreams can really come true! I’m so proud of you @zakesbantwini! Today we celebrate you. ❤️🇿🇦 congratulations to your win! Cc: @nandi_madida.”
Congratulating the trio on their big win, celebrated dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma shared: “This trio added another Grammy for South Africa for their collaboration song ‘Bayethe’.
“This is the best way to raise the SA flag. Congratulations @zakesbantwini @nomcebo_zikode @wouterkellerman proud moment 👏👏👏👏👏 we need more positive news in these dark times.”
“Congrats @wouterkellerman @nomcebo_zikode @zakesbantwini Grammy Award Winners,” added record label owner DJ Tira.
“WE WON THE GRAMMY! Congrats @wouterkellerman @ZakesBantwiniSA @Nomcebozikode Best Global Music Performance- Courtesy Jen Su reporting via CBS | GRAMMYs for Entertainment News #GRAMMYs #Grammy #SouthAfrica #wouterkellerman #zakesbantwini #nomcebozikode,” Tweeted US -based South African TV personality Jen Su.
WE WON THE GRAMMY! Congrats @wouterkellerman @ZakesBantwiniSA @Nomcebozikode Best Global Music Performance- Courtesy Jen Su reporting via CBS | GRAMMYs for Entertainment News #GRAMMYs #Grammy #SouthAfrica #wouterkellerman #zakesbantwini #nomcebozikode pic.twitter.com/Q3wBsf9ys4— Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) February 5, 2023
2022 saw Bantwini win his first South African Music Award (SAMA) in 16 years. The muso scooped two SAMAs, including Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award and Best Collaboration for the hit single“Osama” featuring Kasango.
“Thank you so much…tonight is a beautiful night. This is the first time that I’m winning the SAMA in my career. It’s been 16 years doing this thing (music),” said Zakes Bantwini at the time.
“It goes to show that dreams delayed are not dreams denied,” added the star.