Zakes Bantwini on winning his first SAMA after 16 years: ‘Dreams delayed are not dreams denied’

Singer and music producer Zakes Bantwini has won his first South African Music Award (SAMA) in 16 years.
Born Zakhele Madida, Zakes Bantwini scooped two SAMAs including Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award and Best Collaboration for the hit single“Osama” featuring Kasango.
In his acceptance speech, at the Sun City Superbowl in the Platinum Province, Madida expressed his gratitude to the industry for the recognition.
“Thank you so much…tonight is a beautiful night. This is the first time that I’m winning the SAMA in my career. It’s been 16 years doing this thing (music),” said Madida.
“It goes to show that dreams delayed are not dreams denied but I wouldn't have done it without this guy, ” he added referring to fellow music producer Kasanga).
“This is the best collaboration. It’s an effort between myself and Kasango.
“Music is about collaborating. It’s drums, mixing with guitars, with piano, it’s about that. And all the time we come on this particular stage and claim all the fame but we have people who are behind us, who collaborated with us, who make us great. Shout out to my team,” he concluded.
Madida has recently announced that he will soon be hanging up his mic.
“I don’t want to say I’m retiring; to better put it I am taking a hiatus from the industry to focus on other aspects of my life,” he told IOL Lifestyle
Collen Ntala Mmotla, best known Chymamusique, took home the top honour at the 2022 South African Music Awards on Sunday night, winning Album of the Year for Musique.
Chymamusique also snagged Male Artist of the Year Musique and Best Dance Album for Musique.
A good night for @Chymamusique. A total of three #SAMA28 pic.twitter.com/LSdj59cW8y— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) August 28, 2022
Another first for the SAMA28 is Haksul Muziq, who won the SAMPRA Artist of the Year, voted for by the members of the public.
“This is huge for me. This is the first award for me. This is the first nomination for me. I would like to thank everyone who voted for me,” expressed Haksul Muziq, real name Tokoloho Mavuso.
Musa Keys claimed the Record of the Year award for Vula Mlomo, while Makhadzi walked away with Music Video of the Year award for Ghanama.
#SAMA28 Tsonga Michael Jackson @MusaKeyss wins Record of the year #SAMA28 what a night! pic.twitter.com/Ylv7Gxh8yw— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) August 28, 2022
Msaki claimed the Female Artist of the Year and Best Adult Contemporary Album for Platinumb Heart Open.
“I can’t tell you how much it means for people to hear and see my heart. My heart is to encourage you. My heart is to see you from a place of no vibrations to a place where you can see yourselves as you are.
“I’m so honoured to be standing here and to serve your spirits,” said Msaki during her acceptance speech.
The Most Streamed Song Of The Year prize was awarded to Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa for “Abalele”.
Some of the industry giants Stogie T, A-Reece, Phantom Steeze, Venom, Themba, Raspy, Buzzi Lee and Shishiliza paid a moving tribute to hip hop legend Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado.
Titled the “Revolution of Hip Hop”. the star-studded cast performed Riky’s hits including “Sidlukotini”, “Boss Zonke”, “Stay Shining,” “Family Values” and “Sondela” (one of the last songs Riky Rick was featured in before his untimely death on 23 February 2022).
What a tribute to the late Riky Rick. #SAMA28 pic.twitter.com/zGYNBI6Zaw— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) August 28, 2022
“Ricky loved music. Riky loved people and this arena is filled with both. This performance honours the life, love and joy that was and is still our shining star Riky,” said Bianca Naidoo.
Jazz guitarist Jimmy Dludlu, Saxophonist.McCoy Mrubata and kwaito legend Joe Nina were each honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award.
“This is too humbling,” said Joe Nina.
“I am so grateful. Thank you all South Africans, the industry and the people that held my hand from the beginning of my career until today.”
The “Ding Dong” hitmaker dedicated the award to all the legends that came before him, the likes of Steve Kekana, Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote, Tsepo Tshola, Brenda Fassie and Jabu Khanyile.
The award-winning comedian and presenter Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane and musician Mzwakhe Mbuli Junior, better known as Robot Boii, actor Lawrence Maleka and singer Nandi Madida hosted the second night of the awards.
Complete list of winners:
Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award
“Osama”by Zakes Bantwini
White Star Newcomer of the Year African
“Bird” by Khanyisile Mthetwa
Capasso Most Streamed Song Of The Year
“Abalele” by Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa feat.
Best Collaboration
“Osama” by Zakes Bantwini
Best Duo/Group of the Year
“Ama Roto Vol.2" by Reece Madlisa and Zuma
Best Hip Hop Album
“B4Now” by Blxckie
Male artist of the Year Musique
Chymamusique
Female Artist of the Year
“Platinumb” Heart Open by Msaki
Album of the Year
“Musique” by Chymamusique
Lifetime Achiever Award
Joe Nina, Jimmy Dludlu and McCoy Mrubata
TECNO Music Video of the Year
“Ghanama” by Makhadzi
TikTok Most Viral Song
“uMlando” by 9umba, Mdoovar and TOSS
TECNO Record of the Year
Musa Keys
International Achiever Award
Black Coffee
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
“African Bird” by Khanyisile Mthetwa
Best Adult Contemporary Album
“Platinumb Heart Open” by Msaki
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
“Cwaka” by Mandisi Dyantyis
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album
“Volume” by Die Heuwels Fantasties
Best Traditional Album
“Tshihwilili Tshanga” by Dr Mercy Masekona Madzivhandila
Best Reggae Album
“Trailblazer” by Reign Africa
Best Jazz Album
“History in a Frame” by Jimmy Dludlu
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
“Sacrificial Worship (Live)” by Pulane Maphari
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
“Vela Nkosi” by Jumbo
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album
“Siilapha Nkosi” by NUZ Voices of Joy
Best Maskandi Album
“Idayimani” by Thokozani Langa
Best Alternative Album
“Glow” by Alice Phoebe Lou
Best Rock Album
“Partypocalpypse” by Springbok Nude Girls
Best R&B/Soul Album
“It’s All You” by Brian Temba
Best Pop Album
“Trouble in Paradise” by Shekhinah
Beste Pop Album
“Niks Vergelyk” by Posduif
Best Afropop Album
“Amagama” by Nomfundo Moh
Best Produced Music Video
“When House was House” by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and Jnr SA
Best Engineered Album of The Year
“It Takes Three” by Charl du Plessis Trio
Best Selling Artist
“Notumato” by Young Stunna
Rest Of Africa Award
“If Orange Was a Place” by Tems
Chairman’s Award
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Remix Of the Year
“Uhuru” by Sun-El Musician and Azana
Best Kwaito Album
“Ama Roto Vol.2” by Amaroto
Best Gqom Album
“Umshunqo Reloaded” by Dladla Mshunqisi
Best Dance Album
“Musique” by Chymamusique