Msaki collaborates with Sun- El Musician in re-imagined ‘Ubomi Abumanga’ ahead of planned hiatus

Afro-pop musician Asanda “Msaki” Mvana’s extra smooth vocals on the re-imagined version of the song “Ubomi Abumanga” sends shivers down the spine. The new music video, titled “Follow The Sunset”, features sounds of nature and sees the award-winning artists Msaki and Sun-El Musician perform on Llandudno beach.

It also includes scenes from the rocks overlooking the ocean as the sun sets. The song is said to be a celebration of the eternal turn of the day into night, an opportunity for rest, and restoring a sense of peace. “Ubomi Abumanga – Follow The Sunset”, is a lush, orchestral call to acknowledge that little moments make life beautiful,“ read a statement sent to IOL Entertainment.

The original version of “Ubomi Abumanga” (“Life Hasn’t Stopped”) was the second single off Sun-El Musician’s 31-track 2020 studio album “To The World & Beyond”, which essentially was an offering focused on healing and hope through dance music. Featuring Msaki, the song came soon after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and spoke to overcoming hardships and challenges at that time, with the message that “the sun will come out”. “Whenever I come to the sea, I always feel like when the sun sets, a song waiting for me. This was a very special moment for me to be able to have done this version of the song at this time in my life,” said Msaki.

Sun-El Musician added that using natural sounds in the song intrigued him. “The idea of what nature would sound like in a song intrigued me– and when Corona suggested we find out, I couldn’t resist. “So, we took natural sounds that moved us when we were on the beach and used them to help define an entirely new mood and production style on ‘Ubomi Abumanga’. It’s a totally reimagined song.”

“Follow The Sunset” has been released on YouTube ahead of the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour in Cape Town, in which both artists will be appearing. Watch video. The show will be one of Msaki’s last performances before she takes time out from music.