Msaki, Musa Keys, Louie Vega, Sun-EL Musician and more to rock ‘Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour’

The countdown to the “Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour” is underway, with excitement buzzing for the Cape Town event. Earlier this month, organisers announced the first venue of the festival, which is known to take place at some of the world's most iconic destinations.

Now, the star-studded line-up for “Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour” has been announced, and it features a host of top local and international acts that will perform across two stages at the event, to be held at the Glen Country Club, Clifton, on April 1. Artists performing include iconic SAMA award-winning South African artists Sun-El Musician, Black Motion, Majozi, Msaki, Musa Keys, Jeremy Loops and Good Luck as well as special guest, Grammy winner and seven-time nominee, American DJ Louie Vega. Considered one of the best living house music deejays, Vega is a leader in global dance music, with a music palette of mixing everything from house to salsa, afro-beat and jazz and soul.

Fresh from recently appearing on “America’s Got Talent” All Stars edition, the celebrated Ndlovu Youth Choir will be bringing their own vocal magic to the festival’s iconic “sunset moment” on the recognisable Mandala symbol main stage. For Msaki fans, this will also be the chance to see one of her last shows before the singer takes a performance sabbatical in June. In addition to music performances, the festival will immerse attendees in creativity along with interactive elements such as eco-friendly culinary experiences with locally sourced ingredients, markets, a ‘Village of the Free Spirit’ and installations from local artists, encouraging festival goers to unwind and enjoy nature.