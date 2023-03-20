Celebs send birthday wishes to Mzansi’s golden girl Nandi Madida

The 35-year-old “Organic” hitmaker, who is married to Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini , made sure to let her fans and followers know that it’s her birthday by posting about it at exactly midnight.

Durban-born songstress Nandi Madida has turned a year older and has dubbed her age as “#thirtyfine”.

A few hours later she followed up by posting a beautiful picture of herself in a black designer dress and an over-the-top hat with she captioned: “Happy birthday to me, thank you for the birthday wishes… This is 35 #thirtyfine 🚀”

Media personality Minnie Dlamini, who is Madida’s childhood friend, took to social media to share a sweet birthday message to her “sis”.

On her Instagram Stories, along with a quirky picture of Madida, she posted, “This is the @nandi_madida I know & love love!!! Always ready for a laugh or to make you laugh.