Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 20, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Celebs send birthday wishes to Mzansi’s golden girl Nandi Madida

Nandi Madida. Picture: Instagram

Nandi Madida. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban-born songstress Nandi Madida has turned a year older and has dubbed her age as “#thirtyfine”.

The 35-year-old “Organic” hitmaker, who is married to Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini, made sure to let her fans and followers know that it’s her birthday by posting about it at exactly midnight.

A few hours later she followed up by posting a beautiful picture of herself in a black designer dress and an over-the-top hat with she captioned: “Happy birthday to me, thank you for the birthday wishes… This is 35 #thirtyfine 🚀”

Media personality Minnie Dlamini, who is Madida’s childhood friend, took to social media to share a sweet birthday message to her “sis”.

On her Instagram Stories, along with a quirky picture of Madida, she posted, “This is the @nandi_madida I know & love love!!! Always ready for a laugh or to make you laugh.

More on this

“You are light personified. And whatever funny face you pull you will forever be a breathtaking beauty. Happy Birthday My Sis.”

Many other Mzansi celebrities took a minute to wish Madida on her special day.

DJ Zinhle wrote: “Happy Birthday my love. 😍”

Moonchild Sanelly said: “Happy birthday gorgeous girl 💙.”

Grammy award-winning artist Nomcebo Zikode commented: “Happiest birthday my dear sister 💚”

Artist manager and controversial twitter bug, Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi, also crept his way into her comments, saying: “Happy Birthday to us, ‘Queen Nandi…’ You’re big sis though.

“Lil’ bro is finally 33, now to outlive Jesus. 😂I hope your kids have shut down busting plans to spoil you all week long!❤️🎉🎁.”

Related Topics:

Minnie Dlamini2023Mzansi RiseEntertainmentArtistsSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Share

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal