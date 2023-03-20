Celebs send birthday wishes to Mzansi’s golden girl Nandi Madida

Durban-born songstress Nandi Madida has turned a year older and has dubbed her age as “#thirtyfine”.
The 35-year-old “Organic” hitmaker, who is married to Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini, made sure to let her fans and followers know that it’s her birthday by posting about it at exactly midnight.
A few hours later she followed up by posting a beautiful picture of herself in a black designer dress and an over-the-top hat with she captioned: “Happy birthday to me, thank you for the birthday wishes… This is 35 #thirtyfine 🚀”
Media personality Minnie Dlamini, who is Madida’s childhood friend, took to social media to share a sweet birthday message to her “sis”.
On her Instagram Stories, along with a quirky picture of Madida, she posted, “This is the @nandi_madida I know & love love!!! Always ready for a laugh or to make you laugh.
“You are light personified. And whatever funny face you pull you will forever be a breathtaking beauty. Happy Birthday My Sis.”
Many other Mzansi celebrities took a minute to wish Madida on her special day.
DJ Zinhle wrote: “Happy Birthday my love. 😍”
Moonchild Sanelly said: “Happy birthday gorgeous girl 💙.”
Grammy award-winning artist Nomcebo Zikode commented: “Happiest birthday my dear sister 💚”
Artist manager and controversial twitter bug, Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi, also crept his way into her comments, saying: “Happy Birthday to us, ‘Queen Nandi…’ You’re big sis though.
“Lil’ bro is finally 33, now to outlive Jesus. 😂I hope your kids have shut down busting plans to spoil you all week long!❤️🎉🎁.”