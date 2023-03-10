Tweeps respect the way DJ Zinhle handled ‘insensitive’ DM

Social media users are praising DJ Zinhle for recently shutting down a follower who slid into Zinhle’s DMs to say she should be in “mourning” (for AKA) instead of posting “handbags” on her social media accounts. The screenshots of the conversation between the two women are currently doing the rounds on Twitter.

The message from @Jossybabeee read: “I though you can give some time to mourn the father of your daughter, do it for you daughter. As ur follower I’m not comfortable with constant post to advertise handbags barely weeks the father of your daughter passed away. “I hope you are got a heart to grieve. Your daughter feelings should be important to you than handbags. Sending love and light to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace.” In response to the DM, Zinhle clapped back, saying that @Jossybabeee should have kept her opinions to herself because she will do whatever it takes to “make sure my child (Kairo Forbes) has a good life”.

Abantu basemhlabeni ke labo. Nywe Nywe she posts a lot about AKA. Now she's not posting, still kunenkinga.



I love her response ❤️

❤️❤️❤️

DJ Zinhle pic.twitter.com/OXRv7jiZj1 — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) March 9, 2023 “Hi Josephine. I recently learnt a lot about the importance of knowing when to speak and when to keep your opinions to yourself,” wrote Zinhle, adding that in this case she believed that the user should have done so. “This is not a joke, this is real life for us. We have to deal with a loss, and still deal with people like you who have opinions that they think we must also consider. “Now, I have a child that I need to feed. I will do whatever it takes to make sure that my child has a good life, so I will continue to post bags, gigs etc. If you are uncomfortable, I highly suggest you unfollow me.”

She ended off the DM by saying to @jossybabeee that she should not “disrespect” the work her team and her do. “Just one more thing, there are not just Handbags, this is a company, that employs and feeds many families, please get that part right. You clearly can disrespect me, but please do not disrespect the work we are doing.” Zinhle’s fans are on board with her response and happy that she held her own.

“Good Zinhle umlayile. People needs yo learn to mind their business,” commented @WhyUfikelate. Wooow the I have aright to say. Good Zinhle umlayile. People needs yo learn to mind their business — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) March 9, 2023 @IAM_Niza said: “That was an attempt to ridicule her, she stood her ground.” That was an attempt to ridicule her, she stood her ground — N i z A (@IAM_Niza) March 10, 2023 @ZM79Maverick said: “I love @DJZinhle's respose.. It's a lesson for people to mind their business 4 sure..”